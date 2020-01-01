'I don't have skills like PSG's Neymar' - Sassuolo winger Boga

The Ivorian wideman is largely recognised for his dribbling abilities which ranks highly in the Italian top-flight

winger Jeremie Boga has asserted he is not as skilful as PSG and Brazilian superstar Neymar when it comes to dribbling.

The international has built a reputation as one of best dribblers in the Italian and this is evidenced by the fact he leads the chart this season with an average of 4.4 dribbles per game at 64% ahead of 's Gaetano Castrovilli (3.2) and and midfielder Ismael Bennacer (3.0).

Boga also finished 2018-19 - his maiden season in and with Sassuolo as the league's top dribbler with 3.3 dribbles per game at 66% and ahead of Josep Ilic (2.5) and Joao Cancelo (2.4).

More teams

Neymar has been on the books of PSG since the 2017-18 and did make most dribbles in his first season (7.1 per game) and the recent campaign (6.0 per game) which concluded after 28 matchdays because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I don't have only one [dribbling skill]," Boga told DAZN.

"Sometimes I like to play with the body pretending in a change of direction.

"I don't have skills like Neymar who makes numbers. Dribbling for me is this, pretending to go left or right."

Boga has had a hand in 12 goals (eight goals, four assists) in 24 Serie A outings this season.

The 23-year-old has been one of the most talked-about players in the transfer market having been linked with his former club where his career began.

Article continues below

The Blues have the option of purchasing him at a buyback price of £13 million but he will reportedly not exercise that option but will settle for a one-off fee if he leaves the Mapei Stadium.

Boga was unable to be a first-team regular at Chelsea and had loan spells at French side , Spanish outfit Granada and Championship club , making a total of 92 appearances across the board before joining Sassuolo for £3.5 million in 2018.

Italian giants , and recently , are all rumoured to be interested in Boga's signature.