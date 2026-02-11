In-form Arkadag host a resurgent Al Nassr in the AFC Champions League Two Round of 16, first leg. Where is CR7?

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Arkadag vs Al Nassr, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Arkadag vs Al Nassr FC kick-off time

Arkadag vs Al Nassr FC kicks off on 11 Feb 2026 at 13:45 GMT.

Match preview

Arkadag has been in superb form, winning their last six matches across all competitions and boasting an 83% win rate at home in their last six outings. Al Nassr, similarly, is in fine form, winning its last three matches on the road and last six overall, recovering from a mini-wobble and cutting Al Hilal's lead to just a point in the Saudi Pro League.

Now focusing on the AFC Champions League Two, we've reached the Round of 16, where Al Nassr can't take these underdog opponents lightly.

Key stats, injury news

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is doubtful for this match owing to personal reasons. He's missed the club's last two matches.

Getty Images

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Arkadag vs Al Nassr FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: