AFC Champions League Two
AFC Champions League Two Overview
AFC Champions League Two, fixtures & results
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Saturday 18 April
Tuesday 7 April
Tuesday 14 April
Tuesday 21 April
Friday 15 May
Standings
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|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|Lyon
|8
|7
|0
|1
|18
|5
|13
|21
|2
|Aston Villa
|8
|7
|0
|1
|14
|6
|8
|21
|3
|FC Midtjylland
|8
|6
|1
|1
|18
|8
|10
|19
|4
|Real Betis
|8
|5
|2
|1
|13
|7
|6
|17
|5
|FC Porto
|8
|5
|2
|1
|13
|7
|6
|17
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