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AFC Champions League Two

AFC Champions League Two Overview

Al Nassr v Gamba Osaka: AFC Champions League 2

📽️ | Angry Ronaldo refuses to pick up runner-up medal

Cristiano Ronaldo was unable to hide his fury on Saturday night as he sensationally snubbed the post-match trophy ceremony following Al-Nassr's AFC Champions League Two final defeat. The Portuguese superstar headed straight for the exit while his team-mates remained on the pitch to acknowledge their second-place finish and collect the runner-up medal.

C. RonaldoAl Nassr FC
Al Nassr v Gamba Osaka: AFC Champions League 2

Ronaldo heartbroken as Al-Nassr lose final

Cristiano Ronaldo’s quest for further silverware with Al-Nassr ended in bitter disappointment on Saturday evening. The Saudi giants were stunned on home soil as Japanese side Gamba Osaka claimed a narrow victory to secure the AFC Champions League Two title.

C. RonaldoAl Nassr FC
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AFC Champions League Two, fixtures & results

Saturday 18 April
Al-Wasl badge
Al-Wasl
ALW
0
Al Nassr FC badge
Al Nassr FC
ALN
4
FT
Al-Ahli badge
Al-Ahli
AHL
3
Al-Hussein SC badge
Al-Hussein SC
ALH
1
FT
Tuesday 7 April
Gamba Osaka badge
Gamba Osaka
GOS
0
Bangkok United badge
Bangkok United
BAU
1
FT
Tuesday 14 April
Bangkok United badge
Bangkok United
BAU
0
Gamba Osaka badge
Gamba Osaka
GOS
3
FT
agg 1 - 3
Tuesday 21 April
Al Nassr FC badge
Al Nassr FC
ALN
5
Al-Ahli badge
Al-Ahli
AHL
1
FT
Friday 15 May
Al Nassr FC badge
Al Nassr FC
ALN
0
Gamba Osaka badge
Gamba Osaka
GOS
1
FT
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Standings

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Lyon crestLyon87011851321
W
W
W
W
L
2Aston Villa crestAston Villa8701146821
W
W
W
W
W
3FC Midtjylland crestFC Midtjylland86111881019
W
D
W
L
W
4Real Betis crestReal Betis8521137617
W
L
W
W
W
5FC Porto crestFC Porto8521137617
W
D
W
W
D
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