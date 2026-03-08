Feyenoord hit the road to Rat Verlegh Stadion aiming to tighten their grip in second place, while the hosts are fighting to keep clear of the drop zone.

Here is where to find English language live streams of NAC Breda vs Feyenoord as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

NAC Breda vs Feyenoord kick-off time

Eredivisie - Eredivisie Rat Verlegh Stadion

NAC Breda vs Feyenoord kicks off on 8 Mar at 10:45 EST and 15:45 GMT.

Match preview

Feyenoord’s early push to challenge PSV has faded, with the leaders now well out of reach. That leaves Robin van Persie and his side focused on locking down second place. Goals have been harder to come by, but wins over Utrecht, Go Ahead Eagles, and Telstar recently gave them a lift before Twente halted their run with a 2–0 setback. Since late January, Feyenoord have managed only five goals in six matches and just one away victory in their last five trips, though their 20‑point tally from 12 games still ranks second in the league.

NAC Breda, meanwhile, are fighting to stay afloat. Six points from their last four outings have kept them in the playoff spot, even if a heavy defeat to Telstar stung. Narrow wins over Heracles and Volendam proved vital, and their home form offers some encouragement: 15 points from 13 matches with only 18 goals conceded shows they can be stubborn at Rat Verlegh Stadion.

Key stats & injury news

NAC Breda will have to cope without Leo Greiml and Moussa Soumano, both sidelined through injury.

Feyenoord’s situation is even tougher, with a long list of absentees that includes Gijs Smal, Bart Nieuwkoop, Jeremiah St. Juste, Malcolm Jeng, Thomas Beelen, Gernot Trauner, Givairo Read, Oussama Targhalline, Shiloh Zand, Gaoussou Diarra, and Shaqueel van Persie. It’s a heavy blow for the visitors, leaving them short of options across the pitch.

NAC Breda have only managed one victory, one draw, and one loss in their past three home matches against Feyenoord. This suggests Feyenoord do not always have it easy as visitors in Breda, even if the broader context suggests they remain favourites this time.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

