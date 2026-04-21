The stage is set at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza as Inter and Como lock horns for a high-stakes second-leg in the Coppa Italia semifinals, with a coveted spot in the final hanging in the balance.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Inter vs Como as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Inter vs Como with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Inter vs Como kick-off time

Inter vs Como kicks off on 21 Apr at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Match preview

The tie remains finely balanced following a tense 0-0 stalemate in the first-leg, setting the scene for an electrifying encounter in Milan. Inter enters this clash buoyed by a strong run of domestic form, having regained their stride in Serie A, whereas Como looks to rediscover the consistency that fuelled their impressive unbeaten streak earlier this season.

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With no away goals rule in play, the pressure rests heavily on both sides to seize control, as the prospect of extra time or penalties looms large should the deadlock persist through 90 minutes.

Key stats & injury news

Injury concerns have dominated the build-up for the hosts, with Cristian Chivu managing fitness doubts surrounding captain Lautaro Martinez, forward Marcus Thuram, and defender Alessandro Bastoni, though the return of Carlos Augusto from suspension offers a timely boost to the defensive rotation.

Como heads into the tie with their squad largely intact but eager to reverse a recent dip in form that saw them stumble against Sassuolo, hoping their resilient away record -featuring key victories earlier in the competition- serves them well on this major stage.

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Both teams are acutely aware of the history at stake, as Inter chases another final appearance in a tournament they have mastered over the years, aiming to channel the momentum of their recent league victories into a decisive and ruthless performance in front of their home support.

Team news & squads

Inter vs Como Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager C. Chivu Probable lineup Substitutes Manager C. Fabregas

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Inter vs Como today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: