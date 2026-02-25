Goal.com
Champions League
team-logoParis Saint-Germain
Parc des Princes
team-logoMonaco
Renuka Odedra

How to watch today's Paris Saint-Germain vs Monaco Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco, as well as kick-off time and team news

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Paris Saint-Germain vs Monaco as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

USAParamount+
UKTNT Sports
AustraliaStan Sport
CanadaFubo Canada
IndiaSony Sports Network
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
MalaysiabeIN Sports Malaysia
Middle EastbeIN Sports MENA

Paris Saint-Germain vs Monaco kick-off time

crest
Champions League - Final Stage
Parc des Princes

Today's game between Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco will kick off at 25 Feb 2026, 20:00.

Match Preview 

PSG vs MonacoGetty Images

In a rare all-French showdown on the European stage, Paris Saint-Germain welcomes AS Monaco to the Parc des Princes tonight for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League knockout play-off.

The Parisians hold a narrow 3-2 aggregate lead after a chaotic first leg at the Stade Louis II, where they overturned an early two-goal deficit to seize control of the tie.

The first leg was a "Concacaf-style" thriller in Europe. Monaco raced into a 2-0 lead within the first 25 minutes, but the dismissal of Aleksandr Golovin turned the tide. PSG's young star Désiré Doué led the comeback, helping the capital club secure three vital away goals.

Team news & squads

Paris Saint-Germain vs Monaco Probable lineups

Paris Saint-GermainHome team crest

4-3-3

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestASM
39
M. Safonov
2
A. Hakimi
25
N. Mendes
5
Marquinhos
51
W. Pacho
17
Vitinha
33
W. Zaire-Emery
87
J. Neves
14
D. Doue
7
K. Kvaratskhelia
9
G. Ramos
16
P. Koehn
4
J. Teze
5
T. Kehrer
2
Vanderson
12
C. Henrique
6
D. Zakaria
24
S. Adingra
15
L. Camara
31
A. Fati
28
M. Coulibaly
9
F. Balogun

4-2-3-1

ASMAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Luis Enrique

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • S. Pocognoli

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Form

PSG
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/6
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
3/5

ASM
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

PSG

Last 5 matches

ASM

4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Win

12

Goals scored

6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

