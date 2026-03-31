England will look to get back to winning ways against a talented Japan side at Wembley.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of England vs Japan as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch England vs Japan with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

How to watch and live stream England vs Japan for free

If you're planning to watch the game from the United States, new Fubo customers can access it with a free five-day trial.

England vs Japan kick-off time

England vs Japan kicks off on 31 Mar 2026 at 15:45 EST and 19:45 GMT.

Match preview

Arsenal defender Ben White was in the spotlight as England's six-game winning streak came to an end with a 1-1 draw against Uruguay. White was booed before and after scoring the opening goal, and then gave away a late penalty for Real Madrid's Federico Valverde to level the scores. The Three Lions' 629-minute sequence without conceding a goal had finally snapped. Still, England are unbeaten under Thomas Tuchel at Wembley and have scored in 21 successive competitive and non-competitive games since a 0-0 draw with Slovakia at Euro 2024.

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Japan's 2-2 stalemate with Paraguay in October preceded an ongoing four-game winning run, which started with a 3-2 triumph over Brazil. They've never beaten England, and will aim to do so in their penultimate friendly before the 2026 World Cup.

Key stats & injury news

No fewer than eight Englishmen have withdrawn, including Adam Wharton and Arsenal trio Noni Madueke, Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka.

Premier League-based Japan stars Kaoru Mitoma and Daichi Kamada got substitute e minutes against Scotland, but both should start here.

Getty Images

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

ENG Last 2 matches JPN 1 Win 1 Draw 0 Wins England 2 - 1 Japan

England 1 - 1 Japan 3 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 2/2

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch England vs Japan today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: