Al Nassr might be watching their Saudi Pro League title charge go up in flames if they don't claim maximum points against Al Shabab.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Al Nassr FC vs Al Shabab

Al Nassr FC vs Al Shabab kick-off time

Al Nassr Al Shabab kicks off on 17 Jan 2026 at 12:30 EST and 17:30 GMT.

Match preview

Al Nassr are seven points adrift of Saudi Pro League pace-setters Al Hilal. Their blistering start to the season, where they picked up 10 consecutive wins, feels like a long time ago. Jorge Jesus' men are now winless in four matches across all competitions, most recently spurning a lead to lose 3-1 at Al Hilal.

Al-Shabab are hovering near the relegation zone with 11 points from 14 matches, just two points above the bottom three. Their only league victory prior to matchweek 14 arrived in matchweek 2 against Al-Hazem. That drought finally ended on Wednesday when the White Lions edged NEOM Sports Club 3–2, with Belgian star Yannick Carrasco contributing two goals and an assist.

Injury news & key facts

Nawaf Al Aqidi, Nawaf Boushal and Marcelo Brozovic are all suspended for the hosts while Senegal superstar Sadio Mane is away at AFCON. Mohamed Simakan remains sidelined with a muscle injury, while Sami Al-Najei continues his long-term recovery from a knee issue.

Al-Nassr have conceded a league-high six penalties and kept just two clean sheets all season.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the top scorer in the Saudi Pro League with 15 goals.

Al-Shabab have several absences too. Mohammed Harbush is out with a cruciate ligament injury, while Abdullah Matuq, Mohammed Al Shwirekh and Ali Makki are all suspended.

Striker Abderrazak Hamdallah is expected to return following his involvement with Morocco at the 2025 Arab Cup.

Team news & squads

