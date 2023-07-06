How much would you pay for wantaway Tottenham striker Harry Kane?

Bayern Munich are keen on signing the Tottenham striker but have been met with resistance so far - how high would you be willing to go on the fee?

It's a question Bayern Munich will be asking themselves all summer long - how much are they willing to pay to land Tottenham forward Harry Kane?

A notoriously tough negotiator, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is likely to demand an outrageous sum if he's willing to part with his prized asset, with Manchester United having already backed away from any potential move amid fears regarding the price.

The Bundesliga champions - who have already infuriated Levy after Thomas Tuchel held talks the England captain in May - will likely bid again for the 29-year-old, but how much is too much?

Indeed, Kane is out of contract in 2024 so Spurs, who are still trying to agree a mega new deal with their star man, are running out of time to either sell up or get him to sign on the dotted the line.

So what do you think? What's the highest fee you'd be willing to pay for Kane? Let us know in the comments! 👇