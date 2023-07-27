Tell us: How many goals will Lionel Messi score for Inter Miami?

The Argentine superstar has started with a bang - recording three goals in two appearances - so how many will he end up with in total this season?

Lionel Messi has already made a significant impact in his first two matches since making the move to Inter Miami, first scoring an incredible stoppage-time free-kick to help side to a 2-1 win over Cruz Azul before another polished display saw him net twice in the 4-0 thumping of Atlanta United.

So how many goals will Messi realistically be able to score before the end of the 2023 campaign? There's 12 games left of the MLS regular season, while Miami could have as many as seven matches in cup competitions and, should they manage to climb to at least ninth in the Eastern Conference standings, there will be more playoff games to follow.

