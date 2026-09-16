How to get Hoffenheim vs Hamburger SV tickets: Bundesliga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Hoffenheim take on Hamburger SV on Saturday, October 10, 2026 at the SNP Arena in Sinsheim.

Historically, both clubs share a closely fought head-to-head record, with Hoffenheim holding a narrow edge of 8 wins to Hamburger SV's 7. In their most recent encounter on April 25, 2026, Hoffenheim earned a 2-1 away victory at the Volksparkstadion.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Hoffenheim vs Hamburger SV, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Hoffenheim vs Hamburger SV Bundesliga kick-off?

Hoffenheim vs Hamburger SV at the SNP Arena in Sinsheim on Saturday, October 10, 2026.

Bundesliga - Game Week 5 10 Oct 2026 - 09:30 SNP Arena

How to buy Hoffenheim vs Hamburger SV Bundesliga tickets?

To buy tickets for TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs. Hamburger SV, you can follow these primary purchasing options:

Official Club Ticketing Portals: TSG Hoffenheim Official Ticket Shop: Visit TSG Hoffenheim’s official ticketing portal. Tickets are typically made available to club members first during an exclusive presale window before any remaining allocation goes on open sale to the general public.

Hamburger SV Official Ticket Shop: If you intend to sit in the away fans' section, check Hamburger SV’s official ticketing portal, as away tickets are allocated directly through the visiting club to their members and season ticket holders. Official Ticket Resale Platforms (Zweitmarkt): Hoffenheim operates an official secondary ticket exchange directly on their club website. Season ticket holders who cannot attend re-list their seats at official face value, offering a safe and legitimate way to purchase tickets if the match sells out. General Public Sales & Booking Tips: Ticket sale dates are usually announced a few weeks prior to matchday. Creating a free user account on the TSG Hoffenheim ticket platform in advance will allow you to access the portal quickly once the public sale opens.

How much do Hoffenheim vs Hamburger SV Bundesliga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs. Hamburger SV Bundesliga match at the SNP Arena (PreZero Arena) depend on the seating category and where you purchase them:

Official Face-Value Prices (TSG Hoffenheim Ticket Shop)

Standing Tickets (Stehplätze): Standard standing tickets start around €15 to €20 (concessions available around €12 to €15 ).

Seated Tickets (Sitzplätze):

Lower Tier / Family Blocks: Approximately €30 to €45 . Category 2 (Corners / Upper Tiers): Around €45 to €65 . Category 1 (Main Stand / Back straight side-lines): Range from €65 to €115+ depending on the specific block and proximity to the halfway line.

VIP & Hospitality: Typically start from €150 to €250+ .

Secondary Market & Resale Prices

Official Club Ticket Exchange (Zweitmarkt): Sold directly at original face value (usually €15 to €115 depending on the seat).

Hoffenheim vs Hamburger SV Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

Hoffenheim vs Hamburger SV Form

Hoffenheim have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-3 defeat to Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga. Earlier in that run, they beat Erzgebirge Aue 4-0 in the DFB-Pokal and drew 2-2 with Tottenham Hotspur in pre-season. Across those five games, Hoffenheim scored 11 goals and conceded 11.

Hamburg have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a heavy 0-5 defeat to Mainz in the Bundesliga. Before that, they lost 0-2 to Borussia Dortmund on the opening weekend, though they did win their cup tie at SC Verl 3-0. Hamburg scored six goals and conceded nine across those five fixtures.

Hoffenheim vs Hamburger SV: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides took place on 25 April 2026, when Hoffenheim won 2-1 away at the Volksparkstadion in the Bundesliga. In the five most recent head-to-head fixtures, Hoffenheim have won three times to Hamburg's two, with Hoffenheim also claiming a 4-1 home win in December 2025 and a 2-0 victory in April 2018. Hamburg's wins in the dataset came in November 2017 (3-0) and April 2017 (2-1).