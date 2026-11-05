Kane's Kompany pact! Striker salutes boss and opens up on bold decision to ditch Spurs comfort zone

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Harry Kane opened up on his strong working relationship with Bayern Munich head coach Vincent Kompany following his contract extension until 2029. The striker also reflected on his choice to swap Premier League familiarity at Tottenham for a challenge in Germany.

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Perfect alignment between star striker and manager

Harry Kane’s decision to commit his long-term future to FC Bayern reflects a strong tactical and mental alignment with manager Vincent Kompany. Since Kompany took charge, Kane has maintained his elite scoring rate while serving as a key leader in the dressing room.

The striker revealed that Kompany allowed him total space and freedom when deciding his future.

"He might have only found out this morning, I've not had any contact with him in the last few days! He never put pressure on me," Kane said.

Respect for Kompany's relentless driving mentality

Kane detailed how Kompany's coaching philosophy matches his own professional standards, regardless of a player's stature or experience. "We had an open chat about four weeks ago, but that was more general... I respect the coach a lot, the way he drives everyone," Kane explained.

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"Regardless of whether they've got 500 games under their belt or is new to the game. That's also my mentality, so we suit each other well."

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"I imagined challenging for the league, the cup and the Champions League every year... I've always believed in myself. Wherever I've played, I've scored goals," he added.

Leaving Premier League comfort zone proved correct

Reflecting on his departure from Tottenham Hotspur in 2023, Kane expressed zero regrets about leaving the English top flight to test himself abroad. "I spent a lot of time in the Premier League, I always watched them a lot. It's nice to have a change of scenery," Kane noted.

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"And sometimes a change is also good mentally... When I'm older, I'll look back and say this was the right step, to get out of my comfort zone."

"The belief in yourself is an important factor. I feel as good as ever here. We'll be playing at the highest level in the next few years," the England captain affirmed.

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Kompany and Kane forge forward together

With both manager and star forward aligned, Bayern look positioned to maintain a steady tactical foundation over the coming seasons.

Kompany will rely on Kane's work ethic to drive the team's pressing structure and attacking fluidity.

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The pair now turn their full attention back to defending their domestic titles and challenging for European honors.