'It's all about our positioning!' - Hansi Flick reveals Barça's secret plan to stop Kylian Mbappe in El Clasico

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Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has outlined the tactical blueprint he believes will neutralise the threat of Kylian Mbappe in the upcoming El Clasico. As the Catalan giants prepare for a seismic clash with Real Madrid, the German coach insists that defensive discipline and spatial awareness will be the deciding factors at the Spotify Camp Nou.

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Flick's tactical blueprint for Mbappe

Speaking to the media ahead of the high-stakes encounter, the Barcelona boss emphasised that stopping a player of such individual brilliance as Mbappe - who has netted 12 goals in 12 appearances this season and poses a major threat to Barça's backline - requires a team-wide effort rather than just individual marking duties. 'For us, important is our positioning, against the ball and with the ball,' Flick explained during Saturday’s press conference.

The manager further elaborated on the specific mechanics of his defensive strategy, noting that the distance between his players will be crucial when Los Blancos look to release their forwards. 'Against the ball, it's about the right positioning between each other, being compact, this is important when you play with this high line,' Flick added. 'If we have all this, for the backline it's much easier to defend. This is what we have to do.'

Chasing a historic winning streak

Barcelona enter the clash in sensational form, having secured nine victories from their opening nine matches in La Liga. A win against their eternal rivals would not only move them nine points clear of Madrid, but also secure a record-breaking 10th consecutive victory - surpassing the all-time best start to a Spanish top-flight season set by Los Blancos back in 1968-69.

Personnel issues continue to haunt the Catalan side, with Eric Garcia, Jules Kounde, and Andreas Christensen all sidelined, alongside Dani Olmo. Consequently, Flick is expected to persist with the youthful back four that featured against PSG.

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Developing the defensive unit

While Barça's attack has operated at a relentless pace this season - netting 50 goals across 12 games - their defensive stability has occasionally come under scrutiny. Having conceded 15 times, including four in their midweek defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, the Spanish champions also find themselves battling a growing injury list at the back.

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Despite these defensive concerns, Flick was quick to offer full backing to his makeshift line-up. 'For me, Cuba and Gerard are playing a really good season,' Flick remarked when discussing his young defensive duo. 'What they are doing is unbelievable. They are working together, speaking together, growing together. I am really happy for that. And Espart did really good in the last games. Right-back, left-back, he doesn't care about this. He is an unbelievable player, but also has space to improve, a lot of potential.'

Beyond open play, the Barcelona coaching staff has spent significant time on the training pitch rectifying errors at set-pieces. After being punished by PSG in Europe, Flick identified Madrid’s aerial prowess as a major threat that requires specific preparation. 'We know Madrid's strengths at set pieces,' he admitted. 'We have analysed it; they're one of the best in this. Of course they have quality, physically strong players. We spoke about this today and also trained this today. It's about us defending it much better than in Paris. This is what we did today.'

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Respect for the Special One

The narrative of the match is further heightened by the presence of Jose Mourinho on the Real Madrid bench. Flick was quick to dismiss any personal animosity, instead offering a glowing tribute to the Portuguese coach’s career. 'I have a lot of respect for him. When you coach for so many years and achieve so much success, it's proof of great talent. When I was Low's assistant, I met him in Madrid,' the German noted.

Flick also pointed to the lasting impact Mourinho has on his squads as a sign of his managerial quality. 'All the players who played under him speak of him with great respect. He's a colleague, a very successful man,' the Barca coach stated.

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While he acknowledges the three points are the priority, he understands the cultural weight of the fixture. 'The Clasico is different. It's the best game. The whole world is looking at this game. Millions of people, different cultures, different generations are connected by this game. It's unbelievable. It's only three points, but it's much more. It's fantastic to be a part of this. I think we are ready. I have confidence about my team. I have a good feeling.'