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Bundesliga
team-logoHamburger SV
Volksparkstadion
team-logoFC Koeln
Book Hamburger SV vs FC Koeln Tickets
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How to get Hamburger SV vs FC Koeln tickets: Bundesliga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

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Hamburger SV
FC Koeln
Bundesliga

Hamburger SV take on FC Koeln in the Bundesliga. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Hamburger SV take on FC Koeln on Saturday, September 19, 2026 at Volksparkstadion in Hamburg.

Both teams met earlier in March 2026, battling out a tight 1–1 draw at the exact same venue. Hamburger SV will look to leverage their home-field advantage to secure crucial points early in the campaign.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Hamburger SV vs FC Koeln, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Hamburger SV vs FC Koeln Bundesliga kick-off?

Hamburger SV vs FC Koeln kicks off at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg, with the match taking place as part of the 2026/27 Bundesliga season.

crest
Bundesliga - Game Week 4
Volksparkstadion

How to buy Hamburger SV vs FC Koeln Bundesliga tickets?

You can purchase tickets for the Hamburger SV vs 1. FC Köln match through official and secondary platforms:

  • HSV Official Ticket Shop: Since Hamburger SV host this match at the Volksparkstadion, tickets are primary available through the official HSV ticketing website (hsv.de/tickets). Club members get priority presale access before any remaining tickets enter a general public sale.
  • Official Ticket Exchange (Zweitmarkt): If the match sells out via general admission, HSV operates an official secondary ticket exchange on their website where season ticket holders resell their seats at face value.
  • Away Fan Allocation (FC Köln): Visiting FC Köln fans can purchase allocated away sector tickets through the official 1. FC Köln member portal (fc.de), provided they are registered club members.
  • Secondary Marketplaces: Secondary ticketing platforms such as StubHub often list resold match tickets, though purchasing directly through the official club channels is strongly recommended to guarantee entry and avoid markup fees.
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How much do Hamburger SV vs FC Koeln Bundesliga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for Hamburger SV vs 1. FC Köln at the Volksparkstadion depend on whether you purchase them directly from the club at face value or via secondary resale platforms.

Official Face-Value Ticket Prices (HSV Ticket Shop)

  • Standing Section (Nordtribüne / Stehplatz): Approximately €16 – €22.
  • Standard Seating (Unterrang & Oberrang): Approximately €30 – €76 depending on section and view.
  • Hospitality & VIP Packages: Approximately €220 – €450+ including lounge access, catering, and premium central seats.

Secondary & Resale Marketplaces

On secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub, resale prices for this specific fixture typically start around:

  • Entry-Level / Lowest Available Seats: Starting around €58 – €92 for basic category seating.
  • Average Lower Tier / Midfield Seats: Ranging from €93 – €175.
  • Premium & Short-Notice Listings: Ranging from €186 – €326+ for central views close to the pitch.
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Hamburger SV vs FC Koeln Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

Hamburger SV vs FC Koeln Form

Hamburger SV have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 win over SC Verl in the DFB-Pokal on August 24, a result that gave them a confident start to competitive action. Earlier in pre-season, HSV drew 2-2 with Lille and beat Toulouse 2-1, though a 2-1 defeat to Everton showed there is still work to do defensively. Across those five matches, the Rothosen scored nine goals and conceded six.

FC Koeln arrive with four wins and one draw from their last five outings. The most recent was a 2-1 DFB-Pokal victory over Wuerzburger Kickers on August 24. Koeln also recorded back-to-back wins over Real Sociedad in pre-season, winning 2-1 and 2-0, and drew 2-2 with Hertha Berlin. Their only defeat in this run was an 8-0 friendly win over Bergisch Gladbach, which demonstrated their attacking output. Koeln have scored 15 goals and conceded five across their last five games.

HSV

HSV - Form

HDH
W3-1
EVE
L1-2
LIL
D2-2
TFC
W1-2
VEL
W0-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/6
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5
KOE

KOE - Form

BEG
W0-8
BSC
D2-2
RSO
W2-0
RSO
W2-1
WUK
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
16/4
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Hamburger SV vs FC Koeln: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Bundesliga on March 14, 2026, when Hamburger SV and FC Koeln drew 1-1 at the Volksparkstadion. Before that, Koeln handed HSV a heavy 4-1 defeat at home in November 2025. Across the last five recorded meetings, Koeln have the better of the head-to-head record, with three wins to HSV's one, and the sides sharing one draw.

Head to Head

Hamburger SVDrawFC Koeln
2
1
2
Bundesliga
Hamburger SV badge
Hamburger SV
HSV
1
FC Koeln badge
FC Koeln
KOE
1
FT
Bundesliga
FC Koeln badge
FC Koeln
KOE
4
Hamburger SV badge
Hamburger SV
HSV
1
FT
2. Bundesliga
Hamburger SV badge
Hamburger SV
HSV
1
FC Koeln badge
FC Koeln
KOE
0
FT
2. Bundesliga
FC Koeln badge
FC Koeln
KOE
1
Hamburger SV badge
Hamburger SV
HSV
2
FT
Club Friendlies
FC Koeln badge
FC Koeln
KOE
4
Hamburger SV badge
Hamburger SV
HSV
0
FT
5Goals Scored10
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored3/5

Hamburger SV vs FC Koeln Standings

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
110010+13
W
2
AugsburgAugsburgFCA
00000000
3
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
00000000
4
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
00000000
5
Borussia MoenchengladbachBorussia MoenchengladbachBMG
00000000
6
Eintracht FrankfurtEintracht FrankfurtSGE
00000000
7
ElversbergElversbergELV
00000000
8
FC KoelnFC KoelnKOE
00000000
9
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
00000000
10
Hamburger SVHamburger SVHSV
00000000
11
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
00000000
12
Mainz 05Mainz 05M05
00000000
13
PaderbornPaderbornSCP
00000000
14
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
00000000
15
Schalke 04Schalke 04S04
00000000
16
Union BerlinUnion BerlinFCU
00000000
17
Werder BremenWerder BremenSVW
00000000
18
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
100101-10
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

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