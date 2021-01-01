Greenwood has 'never sulked' during Man Utd bench duty as Solskjaer salutes teenager's attitude

A promising product of the Red Devils' academy system has often been asked to fill an impact role in the 2020-21 campaign

Mason Greenwood has "never sulked" when asked to fill bench duty at Manchester United, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with the teenage forward seeing his "great attitude" saluted.

A 19-year-old product of the Red Devils' famed academy system has started only 19 Premier League games this season, while also taking on a substitute role in Europa League competition.

He has been able to make a useful contribution to the collective cause, with a reputation being earned as something of a super-sub, and Solskjaer is delighted to see the promising youngster accepting whatever role is asked of him.

What has been said?

Solskjaer has told United's official website of the selection posers he faces with so much talent at his disposal: "Every game is difficult because I’ve got players that I feel deserve game-time but that’s the privilege I’ve got because I’ve got many good players.

"But it’s also the downside for some of the players that are going to take a sidestep and wait for an opportunity.

"I think Mason’s attitude lately shows what a person he is and player he is.

"He’s never sulked when I’ve asked him to start of the bench. He’s come on - against Roma and Tottenham - and scored in both games and showed great attitude for the team."

Greenwood's record in 2020-21

Greenwood has taken in 47 appearances across all competitions this season, proving how valuable he is to Solskjaer.

Across those outings, 10 goals and five assists have been recorded.

A slight dip has been suffered by the youngster, as he found the target on 17 occasions in 2019-20.

He is, however, still learning his trade and has ideal role models alongside him in the form of fellow home-grown star Marcus Rashford and experienced frontman Edinson Cavani.

A new long-term contract was committed to back in February and Greenwood's next outing for United - which could come in the second leg of a Europa League semi-final clash with Roma on Thursday - will be his 100th for the club.

