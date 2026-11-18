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Tenerife head coach Alvaro Cervera has strongly responded to Andorra owner Gerard Pique regarding the controversial 12-match suspension handed to goalkeeper Jesus Owono. The public disagreement follows Pique's recent criticism of the severe punishment, which was issued after a tragic on-field collision that led to the death of Jesus de Miguel.

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Cervera addresses Pique comments

Cervera has publicly addressed Andorra owner Pique following comments about a recent12-match suspension. The Spanish football federation (RFEF) banned Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono after a tragic on-field collision in the Spanish second division. The incident on November 2 resulted in the death of 30-year-old Tenerife forward Jesus de Miguel.

De Miguel suffered a cardiac arrest one day after Owono struck him in the chest while rushing to make a clearance. Following the lengthy ban, Pique argued that the punishment should reflect the football action itself rather than the devastating consequences. This prompted Cervera to speak out and challenge the Andorra owner's perspective on the challenge.

Defending the club interests

Cervera adopted a measured tone when discussing the comments made by the Andorra majority shareholder. He acknowledged that Pique was likely fulfilling his administrative duties by speaking out against the severe disciplinary action.

"I haven't seen Pique's video, but I've heard what he said," Cervera explained, as quoted ESPN. "I imagine that, as Andorra's majority shareholder, he's simply doing his job and has to defend his players and his club, and that's exactly what he's doing."

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Questioning the on-field action

Owono received a straight red card immediately after the collision with De Miguel. The Spanish football federation's disciplinary committee later justified the 12-match suspension by citing violent conduct and the use of excessive force. Addressing Pique's claim that only the action should be judged, Cervera pushed back strongly against the former defender.

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"Pique's said that it's the consequences that are punished, not the action itself, hasn't he?" Cervera added. "I think he should look at the action itself. I haven't spoken out publicly, nor do I intend to, but I think it could have been avoided; I don't think it's the sort of thing we see every day, as he seems to suggest."

Moving forward after tragedy

Both clubs must now navigate the remainder of their Spanish second division campaigns under a heavy cloud of grief. Tenerife face the monumental task of playing on without their forward following his tragic passing on November 3.

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Meanwhile, Andorra will have to cope without their goalkeeper for a significant portion of the season. Owono must serve the entirety of his 12-match suspension before he is eligible to return to the pitch.