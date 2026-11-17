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Former Barcelona star Gerard Pique has voiced his deep frustration over the 12-match suspension handed to FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono following a tragic on-field accident. The Equatorial Guinea international was severely sanctioned by the Spanish football federation (RFEF) after a collision led to the death of Tenerife forward Jesus de Miguel earlier this month.

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RFEF sanctions goalkeeper following stoppage-time tragedy

The fatal incident occurred in stoppage time of a Spanish second-tier fixture on November 2, which was subsequently abandoned after Owono received a red card for the challenge. Jesus de Miguel was rushed to intensive care immediately following the clash, before passing away in hospital the next morning.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, Owono admitted he was enduring "the most difficult days of my life". Despite the accidental nature of the collision, the RFEF's disciplinary committee ruled that the shot-stopper used "excessive force" and issued a 12-game suspension for violent conduct.

Pique hits out at maximum ban in social media video

Speaking in a video posted on TikTok late on Monday, Andorra majority shareholder Pique argued that the governing body is punishing the tragic outcome rather than the challenge itself.

"Players, former players, coaches, goalkeepers, everyone has called it an accident," the former Barcelona defender said. "I truly believe that imposing the maximum sanction on Jesus for this action puts him in a situation he does not deserve, because he is not to blame for all of this having happened."

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To highlight perceived disciplinary inconsistency, the former Spain international pointed to the three-match suspension handed to Albacete winger Jose Corpas after a high challenge left Sabadell midfielder Quadri Liameed hospitalised. "Fortunately Quadri is fine, the consequences in this case were not fatal, and the committee decided to sanction Corpas with three matches," he added. "With all this, my reflection is: what is being sanctioned, the action or the consequences?"

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Legal scrutiny and lasting repercussions beyond the pitch

Away from sporting sanctions, Spanish police have opened an investigation into possible involuntary manslaughter. Under Spanish law, deaths from non-natural causes - including accidents - are subject to judicial investigation, though prosecutors have stated that criminal proceedings are unlikely.

For head coach Carles Manso, the repercussions of the incident will weigh on his goalkeeper far longer than any ban imposed by football authorities. "Jesus is going to need far more than 12 matches before he is available and able to compete," Manso said. "No sanction is going to bring [De Miguel] back to us."

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No set timetable for Owono's return to action

Even after Owono serves his 12-match suspension, his return to competitive action remains completely open-ended. Carles Manso has confirmed that the club will leave the decision entirely to the goalkeeper, allowing him to step back onto the pitch only when he feels ready to play again.