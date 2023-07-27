'He gave them to everyone' - Lionel Messi's gift to Inter Miami team-mates revealed by DeAndre Yedlin

Lionel Messi has been endearing himself to new team-mates at Inter Miami, with DeAndre Yedlin revealing what the Argentine has gifted his colleagues.

WHAT HAPPENED? The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has become a marquee addition at DRV PNK Stadium, with club co-owner David Beckham helping to put a remarkable transfer coup in place. Messi has made an immediate impact on the field, netting three goals through two appearances, while attracting A-list visitors to the crowd in Florida. He is working on a lucrative contract in the United States, with some of those funds seemingly invested in pink and black Beats by Dre headphones for the Inter Miami squad.

WHAT THEY SAID: USMNT star Yedlin has said when asked how those Inter Miami-branded headphones can be acquired - after sporting a pair in the mixed zone after a 4-0 win over Atlanta United in the Leagues Cup: “You have to ask Messi. Messi got them for the team. I don’t know if he bought them, but he gave everyone headphones for his first game.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi made his debut for Inter Miami against Cruz Azul, with a stoppage-time free-kick curled into the top corner as he stepped off the bench to seal a 2-1 win. The Argentine icon then bagged a brace against Atlanta to maintain his perfect start to life in America.

WHAT NEXT? Inter Miami are already through to the Leagues Cup round of 32, with Messi hoping that his fine form continues as he seeks to open his spell in the States with an immediate shot at major silverware.