Gary Neville calls for patience with under-fire Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag and claims the Dutchman has made a 'brilliant' start at Old Trafford

Gary Neville has called for patience with Erik ten Hag despite Manchester United's poor start to the 2023-24 season.

Neville defended Ten Hag

Called for patience with manager

Highlighted his impressive debut season

WHAT HAPPENED? After Sunday's derby defeat at the hands of rivals Manchester City, United find themselves in the eighth position in the Premier League, nine points behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur. They also lost two of their first three Champions League group-stage matches.

Despite a poor start to their campaign, former Red Devils star Neville has called for patience with manager Ten Hag, pointing to last season's successes.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking on Sky Sports, the former England international said: "Sunday was a difficult day for him and I think after as well, maybe, in his interviews he just did contradict himself a little bit but I think we can forgive him for that. He has had a brilliant start to his United career, top-four, two finals, winning a trophy. It's been a difficult start to the season but there's definitely some patience needed with him."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Along with senior players like Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford who faced flak after the derby defeat, the former Ajax manager came under scrutiny for some questionable team selections so far this season.

WHAT NEXT? The Red Devils face Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday after which they will face Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday.