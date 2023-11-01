'It's only a matter of time' - Erik ten Hag 'certain' he can turnaround Man Utd's fortunes despite miserable start to the season and mounting speculation over his position

Erik ten Hag believes "it's only a matter of time" before he turns around Manchester United's fortunes amid mounting speculation over his position.

United are eighth in the league table

Has lost seven out of 14 games this season

Ten Hag confident of a brighter future

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils slumped to another derby defeat to Manchester City last weekend which was their seventh loss in 14 games across all competitions in this campaign. However, their Dutch manager insisted that he is "certain" of a brighter future while writing to the fans ahead of the Carabao Cup fixture against Newcastle United on Wednesday.

WHAT THEY SAID: "At Manchester United, every game involves high stakes," Ten Hag wrote in United Review.

While further explaining the pressure that his players have to deal with he added: "Every single day, there is pressure on everybody involved with this club, but those demands and standards are a challenge which we must always meet head-on. While this has not been the start to the season that we had all hoped for, I am certain that we have the talent and attitude as a collective to move in the right direction.

"I believe that it is only a matter of time before we are showing our true selves. It will come, I am certain. I continue to believe in these players and am confident we will improve after a difficult start to the season."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While senior players such as captain Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford have faced flak for failing to rise to the occasion, Ten Hag has come under scrutiny for his questionable team selection that has seen Raphael Varane and Sergio Reguilon warming the bench while Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof were handed starts. Nonetheless, the Dutch manager gave a rallying cry to "look forward" and move ahead of the past disappointments as better results await them in the near future.

The manager urged everyone to stop "feeling sorry" and added: "Nobody at this club enjoys defeat, particularly in a Manchester derby like last Sunday, but everything we have achieved together so far has been built on looking forward, which means we have to move on quickly from what happens, whether it is positive or negative. There is no point in feeling sorry for ourselves at this moment in time. We have never spent too long enjoying our victories, so we will not spend too much time thinking about our losses. We must always look forward, together."

WHAT NEXT? Ten Hag will urge his players to draw inspiration from the Carabao Cup final win in February against the Magpies and put in their best foot forward to bounce back on the winning track after a chastening derby defeat.