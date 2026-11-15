De Jong ruled out of Netherlands clash with Germany as Xavi reveals injury update

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Netherlands head coach Xavi Hernandez has confirmed that Frenkie de Jong will not feature in the upcoming Nations League showdown against Germany. The Barcelona midfielder is struggling with a physical issue that forced a premature end to his previous international outing.

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Midfielder sidelined for Berlin showdown

The Netherlands will have to navigate their high-profile Nations League encounter against Germany without the services of De Jong. Head coach Xavi confirmed during his pre-match press conference in Berlin that the Barcelona star has been omitted from the matchday squad. Despite the player's importance to the Oranje's tactical setup, the coaching staff has opted for a cautious approach ahead of the Monday night kick-off.

'His injury is very slight, but he will not be able to play tomorrow,' Xavi explained to the media when addressing the 29-year-old's fitness status. The former Barcelona manager, who took charge of the Netherlands national team following the 2026 World Cup, emphasised that the decision was made after direct consultations with the player himself. 'He told me he can't play, so that's it,' the coach added, indicating a mutual agreement to prioritise long-term fitness over a single fixture.

Communication with Barcelona medical staff

The midfielder's absence comes as a frustration for the Dutch side, especially following his standout performance in the recent 7-0 demolition of Greece. During that dominant Nations League victory, De Jong was instrumental before being withdrawn at half-time as a precautionary measure due to physical discomfort.

Given De Jong's status as a fundamental piece of Hansi Flick's project at Barcelona, Xavi was quick to reassure the Catalan club regarding the handling of their asset. 'The FC Barcelona doctor is one of my best friends in football; it's a matter of communication,' Xavi remarked, specifically referencing the Blaugrana's chief medic, Dr. Ricard Pruna.

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Tactical adjustments for the Oranje

The coach was adamant that the problem is not severe, stating, 'There is no problem, Frenkie's is just a small discomfort; the rest are available.' However, the Netherlands will be looking to end an unwanted run against Germany, having failed to win any of their last five meetings. Their last victory came in a Euro 2020 qualifier in September 2019, when they secured a 4-2 win.

Next matches GER UEFA Nations League A 14:45 NED

The Netherlands currently top League A, Group 2 in the UEFA Nations League with 11 points, while Germany sit third on eight points. The hosts are level on points with second-placed Greece but trail them due to their inferior head-to-head record.

Quarter-final hopes on the line in Netherlands-Germany clash

The Netherlands and Germany played out a 1-1 draw in their first meeting in Amsterdam, with Felix Nmecha opening the scoring for Germany before Cody Gakpo snatched a late equaliser for the Dutch in stoppage time. The upcoming encounter carries significant importance, as the top two teams in the group will qualify for the quarter-finals.