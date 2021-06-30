Frank Onyeka scouting report: What does Nigeria midfielder add to Brentford?

The Bees have signed the relatively unknown Super Eagle from sister club Midtjylland, but what does the 23-year-old bring to the newly promoted side?

Premier League clubs are busier than most during the transfer-driven offseason, and there’s a predictable focus on their business in the media and among supporters.

While the top teams attract the most attention, a certain focus is placed on the newly promoted sides, with pundits usually extremely observant of the ins and outs to assess their squads on paper.

Watford’s move for the divisive Emmanuel Dennis has already raised eyebrows because of the forward’s problematic attitude and underwhelming return in front of goal and Brentford’s latest transfer has interested Bees supporters and some observers.

This has nothing to do with Frank Onyeka’s behaviour, but the young player’s unfamiliarity. Not everyone has access to the Danish Superliga, a competition the midfielder played in for four years before moving to the Jutland outfit’s sister club in the Premier League.

While Nigerians may have seen him represent the Super Eagles for 45 minutes vs Algeria in October last year, reaching conclusions off that debut appearance will be rash.

Onyeka did feature in Midtjylland’s Champions League campaign last season where they faced off with Liverpool, Atalanta and Ajax in Group D. Even though his side couldn’t muster a victory in their debut CL campaign, the encounters against the aforementioned teams offered a glimpse into the midfielder’s profile.

The 23-year-old’s ball-winning and reading of the game were evident and it’s no surprise it reflects in the stats, which show he attempted a higher volume of tackles (23) in those six games. 4.11 tackles per 90 and 2.68 tackles won per 90 ranked higher than every player on the Danish side.

Unsurprisingly, Onyeka averaged more interceptions than any Midtjylland player. The fact he falls slightly to fourth for blocks per 90 further points to a proactive inclination to regain possession rather than reactive.

His predisposition to seek and destroy meant he attempted 124 pressures in six appearances, fascinatingly 54 higher than second-placed Sory Kaba who harried the man in possession 70 times. The Nigerian’s average equally places him top for pressures per 90, and a closer look reveals he outdid every teammate in the defensive and midfield third but falls to fourth in the attacking third.

Onyeka’s pressing was particularly crucial to a team that averaged only 42 percent possession, placing them in the bottom five of the 32 that began the competition last year.

While Brian Priske’s team predominantly utilised a 4-2-3-1 in the group stage — they used a 3-4-3 in the 1-1 draw vs Atalanta on the penultimate matchday — they were flexible in the Superliga.

Their West African pressing machine may have been deployed in a midfield pairing in those Champions League games, but he also functioned as a lone defensive midfielder and free-8 in a 4-3-3.

Perhaps, his intelligence in interpreting three midfield roles rather effectively shouldn’t surprise observers given his conversion in the last two years. Onyeka played further forward early doors in the first team and was, in fact, still played as an attacker until Priske succeeded Kenneth Andersen in August 2019.

The Nigeria international’s conversion is particularly interesting because Jess Thorup, his first manager at the Danish side, saw him as an attacking weapon rather than a midfield destroyer or even defender.

“Frank has done really well in the first-team. He has tried to play centre-back, right-back and central midfield, but he is actually a bit more of a hanging striker,” Thorup asserted after the-then 20-year-old scored on his full debut in a 3-1 win over Copenhagen in February 2018.

It remains to be seen where Thomas Frank utilises Onyeka in the Premier League, but there’s an expectation that the 23-year-old man, whose move to the Bees is subject to a work permit, will continue in defensive or central midfield where he’s created a niche for himself in the last two years.

Indeed, his proficiency at regaining possession could be crucial in a team that may struggle to match their usual possession numbers in the big time.

Only four teams averaged higher possession stats than Brentford’s 55.6 percent last season and only two outdid them the year before, so a player of Onyeka’s profile may be beneficial in that regard.

Frank’s preference for a 4-3-3 suggests the Nigerian may be deployed at the base of the midfield. Mathias Jensen and Joshua Da Silva — a playmaker and creative dribbler respectively — were the Brentford coach’s preferred picks either side of Vitaly Janelt or Christian Norgaard, who share Onyeka’s characteristics without the ball.

Doubts remain over the Nigerian’s progressive play, but his tenacity out of possession and understanding and interpretation of midfield roles will be assets to Frank. Regardless of his fondness for a 4-3-3, the Brentford boss made use of a back three at times during their promotion campaign and notably switched to a 3-5-2 in the run-in and Championship Playoffs.

Onyeka’s age and profile fit the Bees’ smart recruitment, and it’ll make for fascinating viewing to see whether it translates into success on the pitch in the West London club’s Premier League debut season.