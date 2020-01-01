Fortune aiming to become Manchester United manager

The former South Africa international, who is at the club as an Under-23 coach, one day wants Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's job

Former player Quinton Fortune has set his sights on one day becoming manager at Old Trafford.

A utility player in his playing days, the ex- international moved to the Red Devils in 1999 and spent the next seven years at the club, playing 76 times and scoring five goals in the Premier League.

After hanging up his boots after a career that started in ’s youth system before making a move to Mallorca and , he has earned his coaching badges but does not have any experience as a first-team manager.

More teams

Undeterred, the 43-year-old wants the top job at Old Trafford one day as he identified his main ambition.

“I thought about that question yesterday for some reason and my first thought was to become the manager of Manchester United,” he told the Manchester United podcast.

"That's my dream. Of course, I'm starting now with the Under-23s and I'm learning a lot and I want to learn as much as possible because management changes so much in the game today.

"Look, I [may] have to go out and learn somewhere else and become a manager. But the dream, the ultimate dream, is to come back and be the manager of Manchester United. From what I've been through, I'm going for the highest level."

While the issue of institutional racism has been thrust into the public conscious in recent weeks , with critics pointing out just four of ’s 92 clubs are managed by a black man, Fortune wants to be given a role because of his qualities and not because of his race.

"I want to be given the job because of my ability," said the 43-year-old Fortune. "I want to always be judged because of my character and what I can bring to the team, not because of the colour of my skin.

Article continues below

"When you look at the game, you see a lot of black players but why are there not many black managers? I don't know what the reason is. I think if I go too deep into that it will block my way of thinking.

"I like to think I am going to work as hard as I can, get all my qualifications, prepare myself and not let that barrier stop me. And if there is a system put in place, great, but regardless of that I'm going to go and work anyway."

Manchester United recently returned to action with a 1-1 draw against Tottenham and next face in the Premier League on Wednesday.