Football Manager 2025: Release date, new features, price & where to buy FM25

Everything you need to know about the new Football Manager game.

Football Manager 2025, or FM25, is coming soon and fans of the hugely popular management simulation game are counting down the days until they can get their hands on the latest update in the series.

Football Manager 2024 was the most-played edition of the series, a testament to the enduring appeal of taking the reins and making decisions on the imagined futures of the most famous football teams in the world.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the new Football Manager 2025 game, including release date updates, new features, prices, and more.

When will Football Manager 2025 be released?

The release date for Football Manager 2025 has not yet been confirmed, but it will be launched in late November 2024.

New titles in the Football Manager series are usually released in early November - for example, FM24 was released on November 6, 2023, while FM23 was released on November 8, 2022 - but delays in the development timeframe have forced an alteration to the usual calendar.

In a blog post, Football Manager head honcho Miles Jacobson explained: "We previously stated that we would be confirming FM25’s release date at the beginning of September (with pre-orders starting at the same time), closely followed by our gameplay rollout period.

"Firstly, we've had to shift the official announcement of FM25 to the end of September. The gameplay focus period will follow soon thereafter. Our target launch date has moved accordingly and is now scheduled for late November, rather than our usual early November slot."

How much will Football Manager 2025 cost? Prices & where to buy

A number of different versions of Football Manager 2025 will be available to buy, including the full version, Football Manager 2025, Football Manager 2025 Console, Football Manager 2025 Touch and Football Manager 2025 Mobile.

Prices for each version of the game have not yet been confirmed, but it is not unreasonable to expect that they will be available for a similar price as the last game - $59.99 in the United States and £44.99 in the United Kingdom for the full PC version of the game.

Discount prices are usually available to those who pre-order the game - ordinarily giving about 10 per cent off the advertised price. Pre-purchases usually come with the perk of early access to the game too.

Gamers will be able to purchase the game online through outlets such as Steam and Epic Games, as well as the usual official console outlets, retail gaming stores, and Amazon.

Which consoles will Football Manager 2025 be playable on?

Football Manager 2025 will be playable on PC, Mac and consoles such as Xbox and PlayStation.

What new features will Football Manager 2025 have?

The full gamut of new features will be listed and examined here when more information becomes available.

Premier League x Football Manager

In June 2024, it was announced that the Premier League was officially coming to Football Manager. Of course, you could always manage Premier League teams, but, unlike, say the Bundesliga, there were no official logos and so forth. That's about the change.

No international management

While it is not a new feature, it has been confirmed that international management will not be a playable mode in FM25, FM25 Console, or FM25 Touch, but it will be available on FM25 Mobile. It will return for Football Manager 2026, so don't fret.

Jacobson explained the decision in a post on the official Football Manager website, saying: "We’ve looked really hard at international management in FM and determined that what we were planning to deliver wouldn’t reach our initial quality threshold.

"We also considered the available game data. Only 5.6% of all FM24 PC saves have used the mode, which we feel validates our view that we need to do much, much better with the experience. That number is even smaller on the Console.

"So, rather than delay FM25 even further, we’ve paused work on that area of the game and allocated those resources to other key areas. It will continue to exist in FM25, FM25 Console, and FM25 Touch as part of the wider simulation of world football, it just won’t be playable."

