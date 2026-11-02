Folarin Balogun offered to Man Utd and Newcastle ahead of January transfer window as USMNT and Monaco striker looks to revive career after collapsed Everton medical

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AS Monaco forward Folarin Balogun has been offered to several Premier League clubs including Manchester United and Newcastle United ahead of the upcoming winter market. The 25-year-old United States international is eager to secure a move away from the Principality after seeing a proposed switch to Everton fall through late in the summer.

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American forward seeks winter exit

According to TEAMtalk, intermediaries for the former Arsenal academy graduate have sounded out multiple English top-flight sides to gauge interest in a January deal. Balogun came close to joining Everton during the previous window before pulling out of the transfer himself after growing unhappy with questions raised during his medical examination. Remaining at the Stade Louis II has subsequently left the striker struggling for regular first-team minutes this season.

Youngster Brunner limits playing time

Since his proposed Merseyside switch collapsed, the forward's standing in France has deteriorated significantly. Omitted entirely from Monaco's European squad for the current campaign, the American has been restricted to just four substitute outings in Ligue 1. Instead, 20-year-old striker Paris Brunner has emerged as the club's preferred option to lead the line and impressed with his goalscoring form, leaving Balogun on the fringes of the squad.

With the Ligue 1 outfit willing to sanction his departure in the new year, super-agent Jorge Mendes and his agency are already working on potential options across Europe and beyond. The report adds that United are among the sides contacted as the Old Trafford hierarchy look to bolster their centre-forward options mid-season. While Crystal Palace frontman Jean-Philippe Mateta remains a target for the Red Devils, the same outlet notes that Balogun is now under consideration as the club weigh up attacking solutions.

European clubs alerted to availability

Alongside the approaches made to Old Trafford and Newcastle, Balogun's camp have reopened talks with Everton after their move for the striker broke down towards the end of the summer window. Fellow Premier League sides Leeds United and Nottingham Forest have also been made aware of his availability ahead of the winter market.

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The publication further reveals that Serie A heavyweights Juventus have similarly been approached by the player's representatives. Mendes and his team are currently assessing the level of interest from a wide range of potential destinations in hopes of finding a solution after a difficult few months in the Principality.

Coming weeks dictate next move

With Monaco ready to let the striker depart as soon as the market reopens in January, discussions between Balogun's camp and interested clubs are expected to gather pace over the coming weeks. Securing regular starting football will be the primary objective for the 25-year-old as he looks to get his career back on track. Those ongoing talks should soon provide a clearer picture of where his future lies.