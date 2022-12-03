'FIFA are always against us!' - Luis Suarez fumes after Uruguay denied penalty against Ghana and crash out of World Cup

Luis Suarez sensationally claimed that FIFA "is always against Uruguay" after they crashed out of the World Cup despite victory over Ghana on Friday.

Uruguay crashed out of WC group stage

Suarez slammed refereeing decisions in game

Claimed FIFA "is always against Uruguay"

WHAT HAPPENED? Suarez's criticisms extended towards the penalty given against Uruguay's Josema Gimenez and the one not awarded for a supposed foul on forward Darwin Nunez. The veteran striker then took shots at football's governing body, claiming FIFA take advantage over Uruguay due to its lack of "power".

WHAT THEY SAID: "The Josema (Gimenez) penalty was detrimental to us because of the goals conceded and so was the one given to Darwin," Suarez protested. "The people at FIFA and the Referees Committee have to give explanations as to what they are basing their decision to award the incredible penalties that are being awarded and we didn't get two today.

"It's not an excuse, but we also have to respond to that lack of power. After the game I wanted to see my children and the FIFA people told me no, when a France player was with his children on the bench. It seems that Uruguay has to have more power, FIFA is always against Uruguay."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Suarez's complaints echo the unsavoury scenes at the final whistle which saw Uruguay players and coaching staff surround the referee in protest. Despite the Celeste beating Ghana 2-0 on the night, a late Hwang Hee-chan winner against Portugal sent South Korea through to the last 16 on goals scored, leaving Suarez and Co. visibly distraught both on and off the pitch.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

DID YOU KNOW? Suarez was the only player in the starting line-ups for Ghana-Uruguay who also started the 2010 World Cup quarter-final between the two teams. He was shown a red card for a deliberate handball in that match.

WHAT NEXT FOR SUAREZ? At 35-years-old, Qatar 2022 will likely be Suarez's last World Cup of his career, ending in bitter disappointment epitomised by the forward's tears at the final whistle.