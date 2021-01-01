Premier League

Fantasy football: FPL Gameweek 38 team news, captain picks and more

Stephen Darwin
Last updated
Ilkay Gundogan Bruno Fernandes Harry Kane 2020-21
Goal's handy guide aims to assist your team selections over the course of the 2020-21 campaign

The Fantasy Premier League is gearing up for an exciting finish as the final round of fixtures nears, with the final 10 games left to play.

Gameweek 38 sees all the matches crammed into one day, with a lot of opportunities for some fantasy teams to collect a lot of points as the campaign comes to a close.

Check out the below as Goal offers team news, captain recommendations and more as you look to turn those arrows green and climb your FPL league tables in the final knockings of the 2020-21 season.

Contents

  1. Gameweek fixtures
  2. Team news
  3. Suspension table
  4. Who is the best captain pick?
  5. Dream 15 wildcard picks

Gameweek 38 fixtures

Date Fixture Time (BST)
May 23 Arsenal vs Brighton 16:00
May 23 Aston Villa vs Chelsea 16:00
May 23 Fulham vs Newcastle United 16:00
May 23 Leeds vs West Bromwich Albion 16:00
May 23 Leicester vs Tottenham 16:00
May 23 Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 16:00
May 23 Manchester City vs Everton 16:00
May 23 Sheffield vs Burnley 16:00
May 23 West Ham vs Southampton 16:00
May 23 Wolves vs Manchester United 16:00
GAMEWEEK 38 CHANGES DEADLINE: May 23, 14:30

Team news

Last updated: 18/05/21 09:00 (BST)

ARSENAL

Player Injury Likely return date
None None None

ASTON VILLA

Player Injury Likely return date
Morgan Sanson Knee Unknown
Trezeguet Knee Next season
Matty Cash Knock Next season

BRIGHTON

Player Injury Likely return date
Davy Propper Ankle Unknown
Joel Veltman Calf Unknown
Solly March Knee Next season
Tariq Lamptey Hamstring Next season

BURNLEY

Player Injury Likely return date
Dale Stephens Ankle Unknown
Robbie Brady Calf Next Season
Phil Bardsley Hernia Next Season
Kevin Long Calf Next Season

CHELSEA

Player Injury Likely return date
None None None

CRYSTAL PALACE

Player Injury Likely return date
Eberechi Eze Achilles Unknown
James McArthur Calf Unknown
Connor Wickham Strain Unknown
Nathan Ferguson Other Unknown
Mamadou Sakho Thigh Unknown
Eberechi Eze - Crystal Palace

EVERTON

Player Injury Likely return date
Jean-Philippe Gbamin Knee Next season

FULHAM

Player Injury Likely return date
Tom Cairney Lack of match fitness Unknown
Terence Kongolo Knee Next season

LEEDS

Player Injury Likely return date
Robin Koch N/A (given early leave) Next season
Joe Gelhardt Knock Unknown
Mateusz Klich N/A (given early leave) Next season
Adam Forshaw Other Unknown
Helder Costa Lower back Next season

LEICESTER

Player Injury Likely return date
James Justin Knee Next season
Harvey Barnes Knee Next season

LIVERPOOL

Player Injury Likely return date
Jordan Henderson Groin Next season
Naby Keita Muscular Unknown
Ben Davies Muscular Unknown
Joel Matip Ankle Next season
Joe Gomez Knee Unknown
Ozan Kabak Muscular Unknown
Virgil van Dijk Knee Next season

MAN CITY

Player Injury Likely return date
None None None

MAN UTD

Player Injury Likely return date
Harry Maguire Ankle May 26

NEWCASTLE

Player Injury Likely return date
Callum Wilson Thigh Next season
Jamaal Lascelles Ankle Unknown
Ryan Fraser Groin Unknown
Karl Darlow Knee Unknown
Isaac Hayden Knee Unknown

SHEFFIELD UTD

Player Injury Likely return date
Oliver Burke Foot Next season
Ethan Ampadu Groin Unknown
Ollie McBurnie Ankle Next season
Jack O'Connell Knee Unknown
Billy Sharp Thigh Next season

SOUTHAMPTON

Player Injury Likely return date
Ryan Bertrand Calf Unknown
Will Smallbone Knee Next season

TOTTENHAM

Player Injury Likely return date
Ben Davies Calf Unknown

WEST BROM

Player Injury Likely return date
Branislav Ivanovic Thigh Next season
Robert Snodgrass Lower back Next season

WEST HAM

Player Injury Likely return date
None None None

WOLVES

Player Injury Likely return date
Raul Jimenez Head Next season
Daniel Podence Groin Next season
Jonny Knee Unknown
Pedro Neto Knee Unknown
Theo Corbeanu Muscle Unknown

Suspensions table

Mike Dean referee Premier League 2020-21

Player Absent for...
Joao Cancelo (Man City) One game
Neal Maupay (Brighton) One game

Who is the best captain pick for Gameweek 38?

Captain armband Premier League 2020-21

There are a number of very tempting captain pick options going into Gameweek 38.

Mohamed Salah has been in incredible form lately and is looking to finish the season as the league's top scorer. Harry Kane, however, is also chasing the Golden Boot and has been directly involved in more goals than any other player in the division.

Meanwhile, Patrick Bamford has scored 16 times this season and is coming up against the weakest defence in the league - West Brom.

But we're giving the armband to Salah again this week, as the Egypt international and Liverpool have the added motivation of fighting for a top-four finish on the final day of the campaign. 

Dream 15 wildcard picks

Still have your wildcard chip intact? Well you've come to the right place!

Check out our ideal 15 squad selections for Gameweek 38, for those of you planning to rip up your team and start again!

Premier League Fantasy Football Dream 15 GW38

