FA Cup fifth-round draw: Date, time, teams, live stream & how to watch

With the 2025-26 FA Cup fourth round taking place this weekend, the fifth round is quickly coming into view and that means we have another draw to look forward to.
Thirty-two teams will be whittled down to a final 16, with the big-hitters desperate to avoid the fate of teams such as Manchester United and Tottenham, who were dumped out in the previous round.
Here, GOAL brings you the key information ahead of the fifth round draw of the 2025-26 FA Cup.
FA Cup fifth-round draw date & time
The FA has yet to confirm the precise date and time for the FA Cup fifth round draw, but it is usually held during the coverage of the final matchday, which, in this case would be Monday February 16, 2026. The draw ceremony usually takes place before or after a live game and on Monday that game is Macclesfield against Brentford. We will update this section once the draw date and time are confirmed.
FA Cup fifth-round draw live stream & TV channel
The draw is likely to be available to stream live for free on the official FA Cup YouTube channel and its various social media platforms.
In the UK it will also be broadcast live on TNT Sports, while ESPN+ will be streaming it in the USA.
List of FA Cup broadcasters across the world
|USA
|ESPN Select
|UK
|BBC
|Australia
|Stan Sport
|Canada
|Sportsnet
|South / Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport
|Malaysia
|Astro
|Middle East
|beIN Sports MENA
Which teams are in the FA Cup fifth-round draw?
The following teams will be in the mix for the FA Cup fifth round:
- Wrexham or Ipswich Town
- Hull City or Chelsea
- Burton Albion or West Ham
- Southampton or Leicester City
- Burnley or Mansfield Town
- Norwich City or West Brom
- Port Vale or Bristol City
- Manchester City or Salford City
- Aston Villa or Newcastle United
- Liverpool or Brighton
- Birmingham City or Leeds United
- Grimsby Town or Wolves
- Stoke City or Fulham
- Arsenal or Wigan Athletic
- Oxford United or Sunderland
- Macclesfield or Brentford
FA Cup fourth round fixtures & TV info
You can see the fourth round fixtures, including TV channels and streaming below.
|Date
|Fixture
|TV channel
|Feb 13
|Wrexham vs Ipswich Town
|BBC Wales, ESPN+
|Feb 13
|Hull City vs Chelsea
|BBC One, BBC iPlayer, TNT Sports 1, discovery+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, fubo
|Feb 14
|Burton Albion vs West Ham
|TNT Sports 1, discovery+, ESPN+
|Feb 14
|Southampton vs Leicester City
|ESPN+
|Feb 14
|Burnley vs Mansfield Town
|ESPN+
|Feb 14
|Norwich City vs West Brom
|ESPN+
|Feb 14
|Port Vale vs Bristol City
|ESPN+
|Feb 14
|Manchester City vs Salford City
|ESPN Deportes, fubo, ESPN+
|Feb 14
|Aston Villa vs Newcastle United
|BBC One, BBC iPlayer, TNT Sports 3, discovery+, ESPN+
|Feb 14
|Liverpool vs Brighton
|TNT Sports 1, discovery+, ESPN+
|Feb 15
|Birmingham City vs Leeds United
|TNT Sports 3, discovery+, ESPN2, ESPN+, fubo
|Feb 15
|Grimsby Town vs Wolves
|TNT Sports 1, discovery+, ESPN+
|Feb 15
|Stoke City vs Fulham
|discovery+, ESPN+
|Feb 15
|Arsenal vs Wigan Athletic
|TNT Sports 1, discovery+, ESPN+
|Feb 15
|Oxford United vs Sunderland
|discovery+, ESPN+
|Feb 16
|Macclesfield vs Brentford
|TNT Sports 1, discovery+, ESPN+
When will the FA Cup fifth-round fixtures be played?
Once the draw is made, the teams will have around one month to prepare - the fifth round matches will be played across the weekend of March 6 to March 9.