Explained: Why Gary Lineker isn't doing Match of the Day for the BBC

Gary Lineker will not be presenting BBC show Match of the Day on Saturday, the host has confirmed.

Lineker will not host show on Saturday

Presenter says he isn't suspended

Mark Chapman will take over for one week

WHAT HAPPENED? The ex-England striker has been on air just once since his return following a controversy that saw him temporarily stropped of his hosting duties last month, prompting co-workers to refuse to go on broadcasts in protest.

WHY WON'T LINEKER BE HOSTING MOTD? The 62-year-old announced on Saturday that he will not be in the hosting chair this week, either, revealing that he is on holiday rather than facing extended suspension for last month's controversy.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Just so there’s no misunderstanding, I won’t be doing [Match of the Day] tonight. I’m not suspended, just on holiday. Back next week," he wrote on Twitter.

IN A PHOTO:

Getty

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lineker was dropped from the programme for a week due to after criticising the UK government's immigration policy. The move backfired on the BBC, though, as all other commentators and pundits refused to participate in the show. Lineker was soon brought back in but he has only hosted one live FA Cup match since then.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR MATCH OF THE DAY? Instead of usual host Lineker, Mark Chapman will be the man to host the show on Saturday.