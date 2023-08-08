Everton plot to swoop in with Harry Maguire bid after Man Utd turn down West Ham offer for centre-back

Everton are monitoring Harry Maguire's situation after West Ham saw a bid for the centre-back rejected by Manchester United.

Everton interested in Maguire

United's transfer focus on Amrabat

Sales pivotal for United's recruitment plans

WHAT HAPPENED? United manager Erik ten Hag is aiming to make two more signings to bolster his squad before the summer transfer window closes. In order to complete new signings, however, the club has to make sales. West Ham recently submitted a £60 million ($77m) double offer for Maguire and Scott McTominay but the club have rejected it.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: As per the Independent, Everton are now monitoring Maguire's situation after the Hammers' bid got rejected. The defender himself wants to move out of the club for more game time as it will be crucial for him ahead of Euro 2024.

Article continues below

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Red Devils are keen on adding midfielder Sofyan Amrabat and Nice centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo to their roster but the signings will depend on the amount of money they will be able to generate from their sales.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? The Red Devils begin their 2023-24 Premier League campaign against Wolves on August 14.