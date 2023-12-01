Euro 2024 draw seeding pots: How European Championship group stage is shaping up

Teams are divided into seeding pots for the purposes of the draw and we have everything you need to know.

Germany will host the European Championship in 2024 and the best international teams from across the continent will battle for glory next summer.

Among them are England and Italy - finalists from Euro 2020 - as well as Scotland, Spain, Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal and 2022 World Cup finalists France.

Here, GOAL brings you the confirmed Euro 2024 group stage seeding pots and more ahead of the draw.

Date: December 2, 2023 Time: 5 pm GMT / 12 noon ET Venue: Elbphilharmonie, Hamburg Live stream: uefa.com

The Euro 2024 finals group stage draw will take place on Saturday, December 2, 2023. It is due to begin at 5 pm GMT (12 noon ET).

It will be held at the 2,000-capacity Elbphilharmonie (colloquially known as 'Elphi') concert hall in Hamburg, Germany.

Euro 2024 group stage draw seeding pots

Pot 1 Pot 2 Pot 3 Pot 4 Germany Hungary Netherlands Italy Portugal Turkey Scotland Serbia France Romania Croatia Switzerland Spain Denmark Slovenia Playoff winner A Belgium Albania Slovakia Playoff winner B England Austria Czech Republic Playoff winner C

Pot One contains the hosts, Germany, and the qualifying group winners ranked one to five. Pot Two contains the group winners ranked six to 10 plus the top-ranked group runner-up. Pot Three contains the group runners-up ranked two to seven and Pot Four contains the remaining runners-up along with the three playoff winners.

As well as Germany, Pot One contains Portugal, France, Spain, Belgium and England. Pot Two is made up of Hungary, Turkey, Romania, Denmark, Albania and Austria. Pot Three features the Netherlands, Scotland, Croatia, Slovenia, Slovakia and Czech Republic. Pot Four is made up of Italy, Serbia, Switzerland and the three playoff winners, which will not be known at the time of the draw.

How does the Euro 2024 group stage draw work?

Teams are drawn from the four seeding pots into six groups of four. A team is drawn from Pot One, then Pot Two, then Pot Three and finally Pot Four.

There will be an additional six pots - A, B, C, D, E, F - in order to determine a team's position in a group.

Germany will be automatically allocated to group A as the host nation.

The nature of the seeding system means that teams from the same pot cannot play each other. So, for example, England cannot be drawn against Germany (Pot One), but they can potentially be drawn against Hungary (Pot Two), Netherlands (Pot Three) and Italy (Pot Four).

Scotland (Pot Three) cannot be paired with the Netherlands or Croatia, but they could get England (Pot One), Denmark (Pot Three) and Italy (Pot Four).

Teams will be desperate to avoid getting a 'group of death', but the nature of the tournament means there are no such things as easy groups.

How can I watch the Euro 2024 group stage draw?

The Euro 2024 group stage draw will be available to stream live on UEFA's official website, as well as on the networks of UEFA's official Euro 2024 broadcast partners.

In the UK, the official broadcast partners are BBC and ITV, while Fox Sports, Fubo TV and Univision.

Once you find out the groups - it's time to get your Euro 2024 tickets.

