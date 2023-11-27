What's on in London: Tickets for sports, music gigs, comedy nights, cheap deals and more

Everything you need to know about what’s happening in England’s biggest city, both on and off the field

There aren’t many places like London, with the capital of the United Kingdom always a bustling hive of activity. From standout sport to sensational stand-up comedy and from breathtaking theatre to edge-of-your-seat music gigs, there is always something for everyone to get stuck into and enjoy on the banks of the River Thames.

But cutting through the noise to find out just what’s on, when it will take place and whether it is worth your hard-earned money can be a struggle too, with so many events, shows and festivals all competing for attention, week in, week out, across the city and beyond.

What’s on in London at a glance

As one of the biggest and busiest capital cities in the world, London has built itself a reputation as one of the largest cultural centres on the planet, and with good reason too. Here is just a handful of regular events and venues you can check out, and where you can find tickets.

Event Type Event Venue Date Ticket Link Sport Premier League Various Various Get tickets Sport World Darts Championship Alexandra Palace Dec 15, 2023 - Jan 3, 2024 Get tickets Music ABBA Voyage ABBA Arena Various Get tickets Music Madonna The O2 Dec 5, 2023 - Dec 6, 2023 Get tickets Music Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Wembley Arena Dec 14, 2023 Get tickets Comedy Peter Kay The O2 Various Get tickets Comedy Ricky Gervais Wembley Arena Dec 13, 2023 Get tickets

What sport is on in London?

You’re never far from England’s favourite sport when you’re in the capital city. London boasts an impressive 17 clubs across the men’s professional football game, with seven alone playing their trade in the Premier League, from heavyweights Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham through to West Ham, Fulham, Crystal Palace and Brentford.

Taking place between August and May, across multiple venues, the EFL season has its fair share of teams to chase too, while the city also plays regular host to a slew of other sporting clubs, from RFU Premiership duo Harlequins and Saracens, to Super League outfit London Broncos.

Cricket remains popular, with The Hundred and varied England internationals played out at Lord’s and The Oval, while major one-off events - from the NFL International Series at Wembley Stadium and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, to the World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace - all light up the town when they take place too.

What West End theatre is on in London?

Arguably the most famous theatrical precinct in the stage world, a run in the West End is the highest accolade for so many productions, ranging from short-term stints for serious dramas all the way through to decade-spanning marathons for megahit musicals.

Officially comprising of 39 theatres centred around the same region in the heart of London’s commercial districts, shows range from beloved staples like Mamma Mia! at the Novello Theatre and The Lion King at the Lyceum Theatre to newer favourites like Hamilton the Victoria Palace Theatre and Six at the Vaudeville Theatre.

Venture beyond there though, and there’s plenty more showstoppers to be found, starting with the Royal Opera House - home to the Royal Opera and the Royal Ballet - and the London Coliseum, which welcomes a broad variety of dance and music performances to its rich and storied stage.

What live music is on in London?

With venues ranging from down-and-dirty dive bars to historically ornate halls, and up to monolithic arenas and stadiums, no artist can say they have made it on the music circuit until they have played a gig in London, with the city birthing a broad variety of bands and solo acts over the years.

The most popular venues in the city are its larger ones, The O2 - located within the former Millennium Dome - and Wembley Arena, converted from the former Empire Pool. Standout concerts set to take place include Madonna at the former and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds at the latter, both in December.

Smaller venues have their share of admirers too, with the Eventim Apollo, located in Hammersmith, and the Royal Albert Hall both sharing storied histories. But one of the newest venues located in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park is a hot favourite now - the ABBA Arena, home to ABBA Voyage, the digital hybrid concert show celebrating the legendary Swedish pop band.