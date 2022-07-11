England score six first-half goals against Norway in historic Women's Euro 2022 performance

Sarina Wiegman's team broke the record set by France the previous day with their thrilling performance on Monday

England continued their excellent start to the Women's European Championship with a historic display in the first half against Norway on Monday. The Lionesses fired in six goals in a dazzling performance in the Group A clash, with Beth Mead and Ellen White scoring two each and Georgia Stanway and Lauren Hemp also on target.

Sarina Wiegman's team beat Austria 1-0 in their opening game of the tournament and have a strong hold on first place after their incredible opening 45 minutes against Norway.

England make history with Norway thrashing

Wiegman's side are the first team to have scored six goals in the first half of a European Championship.

They have broken the record that was set the previous day by France, who went in 5-0 up against Italy at the break on Sunday.

Furthermore, England have matched the most goals a team has ever scored in a full game in the Euros. The only other teams to have scored six in a Euros clash were England when they beat Scotland 6-0 in 2017 and Germany, who beat the Lionesses 6-2 in 2009.

Mead and Hemp continue great form under Wiegman

Mead's double and her assist for Hemp's goal in the first half against Norway enhanced her status as the most prolific player in the squad since Wiegman took charge.

She has now been involved in 26 goals in total.

Hemp is not far behind, having also chipped in with a goal and an assist for Mead against Norway, meaning she has now scored eight times and set up 11 under the Dutch coach.

