Geyoro scores historic hat-trick as France score five past Italy in first half of Women's Euro 2022 clash

Grace Geyoro was the star of the show on Sunday as France netted no fewer than five unanswered goals in a one-sided first half against Italy in the European Championship.

The two nations kicked off their Euro campaign in Rotherham's New York Stadium, with France looking to surpass their 2017 semi-final finish in this year's tournament.

And they got off to a dream start, fired by the exploits of PSG midfielder Geyoro.

It was Grace Geyoro who got France up and running in Rotherham.



They lead Italy 2-0 after just 12 minutes.



France make Euro history

Not only was that sparkling first half a warning to all France's potential Euro rivals in 2022, but it also marked a new best for both team and player in the tournament.

5/3 - France are the first team in Women's European Championship history to score five goals before half-time, while Grace Geyoro is the first player in the tournament's history to net a first-half hat-trick. Rampage. pic.twitter.com/CMhmR9IOUX — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 10, 2022

Never before had one side scored five in a single first half, nor had a single player before Geyoro netted three before the break.

Italy went on to pull a goal back in the second half with Martina Piemonte finding the net 77 minutes in to make it 5-1.

