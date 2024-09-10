EA Sports FC 25 web app: Release date & how to get an early start on Ultimate Team

Everything you need to know about how to get started early on EA Sports FC 25 web app and Ultimate Team.

The EA Sports FC 25 release is one of the most anticipated events for football gaming fans around the world. Ultimate Team remains the flagship mode of the game, and those who want to get an early jump on the competition can do so with the help of the Web and Companion Apps.

These apps allow players to start building their Ultimate Team and accessing features before the full game is released. So, when can you get your hands on the EA Sports FC 25 Web App, and how do you get started? Here's everything you need to know.

When is the EA Sports FC 25 Web App released?

Web app release date: Expected mid-September 2024 Companion app release date: Expected mid-September 2024

The EA Sports FC 25 Web App is expected to be released around mid-September 2024. This will give players a head start to work on their Ultimate Team ahead of the official game launch.

Typically, the Web App goes live at around 6:45 pm BST / 1:45 pm ET / 10:45 am PT, based on previous releases. The Companion App, which is available for iOS and Android devices, should follow shortly after, around the same timeframe in mid-September 2024.

How to get the EA Sports FC 25 Web & Companion App

The EA Sports FC 25 Web App is accessible through any web browser and doesn't require a separate download. You will be able to log in through the EA Sports FC website using your EA account, which will link to your PlayStation, Xbox, or PC profile.

The Companion App, on the other hand, is a mobile application that can be downloaded from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. If you’ve used these apps in previous editions, you might see an update notification to transition them to the FC 25 version once it becomes available.

Make sure you have your accounts ready and linked properly to ensure a smooth transition and start to the new game.

What are the EA Sports FC 25 Web App & Companion App?

The EA Sports FC 25 Web and Companion Apps are essential tools for anyone serious about Ultimate Team. While you won’t be able to play matches through the apps, you can still manage key aspects of your team and club, including adjusting squads, completing Squad Building Challenges (SBCs), buying packs, and trading players in the transfer market.

These apps provide a streamlined interface to manage your club on the go from a desktop or mobile, making them indispensable for dedicated players looking to gain an advantage before the full release.

When is the official EA Sports FC 25 release date?

The full release date of EA Sports FC 25 is on 27 September 2024. The game will be available on multiple platforms, including PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

Can I play EA Sports FC 25 early?

Yes, you can get early access to EA Sports FC 25. Players who pre-order the Ultimate Edition will typically be granted early access up to a week before the official release date, allowing them to dive into the game ahead of others.

In addition, those with an EA Play membership will also have limited early access, usually through a 10-hour trial. EA Play Pro members, on PC, may receive unlimited early access, so be sure to check your options to get in on the action as soon as possible.

