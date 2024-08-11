What is Rush on EA Sports FC 25? 5v5 game mode & features explained

Here is all you need to know about the new Rush game mode in EA Sports FC 25...

EA Sports FC 25 introduces an electrifying new game mode called Rush, which reinvents traditional football gameplay with a high-energy 5v5 format.

This mode emphasizes fast-paced action and strategic flexibility, offering players a fresh way to experience football. From dynamic starting sequences and fluid positioning to unique rules and social features, Rush brings a range of exciting elements to the pitch.

Whether you're assembling your Ultimate Team, competing in Clubs Rush, or leading your squad in Manager Career tournaments, Rush provides a thrilling and innovative football experience. Here, GOAL dives in to discover all that Rush has to offer!

What are the features of Rush in EA Sports FC 25?

In EA Sports FC 25's Rush mode, teams consist of 5 players: 4 user-controlled outfield players and 1 AI-controlled goalkeeper. This setup is featured across various gameplay modes, including Ultimate Team Rush, Clubs Rush, and Manager Career Youth Academy tournaments. Notably, if a player disconnects during a match, the AI will seamlessly take over, ensuring the game continues smoothly.

While goalkeepers are controlled by AI in most online games, they remain under the strategic guidance of the team captain. The captain can issue commands to rush the goalkeeper or adjust their position, providing a layer of tactical depth. In Kick-Off Rush and Manager Career Rush, players have full control over all team members, including the goalkeeper.

Below are the unique features in the Rush game mode.

Race to Ball

One of the standout features of Rush is the "Race to Ball" at the start of each match. Two ball launchers positioned at the halfway line randomly propel the ball at varying speeds and heights, adding a thrilling element of unpredictability. This feature eliminates the need for predetermined starting positions, ramping up the excitement as players vie for the crucial first possession.

Fluid Positioning

Rush emphasizes flexible and fluid positioning rather than fixed player roles. Players can dynamically switch roles and adapt their positioning throughout the match, fostering strategic thinking and teamwork. When play stops, players are repositioned based on their last known locations, reinforcing the importance of ongoing communication and coordination.

Pitch Dimensions

The Rush pitch measures approximately 63.7 by 46.6 meters, about 41.5% the size of a traditional football pitch. This smaller, square-shaped pitch promotes lateral passing and maintains sufficient width to prevent a cramped playing experience. Key pitch areas like the penalty area and halfway circle are scaled to fit this reduced size, while goal post dimensions remain standard.

Match Length and Tie-breaking

Rush matches are a continuous 7-minute countdown with no half-times, and the clock pauses when the ball is out of play. If the match ends in a tie, it moves to a 2:20-minute Golden Goal Extra Time followed by a 1-on-1 Penalty Shootout if necessary. The Buzzer Beater rule ensures that play continues if a shot is in progress when the clock hits 0’, adding a dramatic finish to the game.

Offside and Blue Cards

Rush introduces a modified offside rule with new dotted lines marking offside areas in each attacking third. This adjustment reduces pitch congestion and maintains gameplay fluidity. Additionally, Rush employs blue cards for serious fouls, with offenders sidelined for 1 minute. Accumulating two yellow cards results in a blue card, and goalkeepers are exempt from these penalties.

Streamlined Set Pieces

Set pieces in Rush are designed for efficiency. All free kicks are indirect, requiring a pass rather than a direct shot on goal. Corner kicks and throw-ins are quickly executed to keep the action moving, with the player closest to the ball responsible for these restarts. After goals, players are repositioned based on their predominant areas of play during the match.

No Substitutions

Rush does not feature substitutions, meaning players need to manage their stamina on the fly. This approach helps maintain the fast-paced nature of the game and reduces interruptions. In offline modes like Kick-Off and Manager Career, players can still adjust their starting lineup before the match.

Two-Player Celebrations

Rush introduces Two-Player Celebrations, allowing teammates to celebrate together by running into each other after scoring. This feature adds a fun element to goal celebrations without disrupting the game's pace.

Quick Chat and Tactical Requests

The Quick Chat feature lets players send simple messages like "Nice" or "Sorry" to their teammates, fostering better communication. Additionally, Tactical Requests enable players to command their AI teammates with actions such as "Pass" or "Shoot," enhancing teamwork and strategic planning.

Ping System

The Ping System provides a visual method for players to signal their intentions to teammates. By flicking the right stick, players can send arrows indicating their desired actions, improving in-game coordination and tactical decision-making.

Rush Training Centre

The Rush Training Centre allows players to practice and learn Rush-specific mechanics at their own pace. It includes a Rush Training Match and lessons on key features like Blue Cards and Offside rules.

Rush Cameras

Four new camera angles have been introduced to cater to the smaller pitch size and fast-paced action. Options include the Rush Broadcast camera for a closer view, the Rush Tactical camera for strategic play, and two top-down perspectives: Rush Pro and Rush End to End.

Rush in EA Sports FC 25 offers an exciting and unique gameplay experience with its fast-paced 5v5 matches, fluid positioning, and innovative features. Whether you're building your Ultimate Team, participating in Clubs Rush, or navigating Manager Career Rush tournaments, the Rush mode provides a fresh and engaging way to enjoy football.

