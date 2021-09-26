'It's all bullsh*t!' - Borussia Dortmund won't be forced into Haaland transfer next year, insists Watzke

The Westfalenstadion chief says a final decision on the Norwegian striker's future has not yet been made

Borussia Dortmund won't be forced into sanctioning a transfer for Erling Haaland next year according to the club's CEO Hans Joachim Watzke, who has labelled recent rumours about their financial situation "bullsh*t".

Haaland is widely regarded as the most exciting young striker of his generation, having proven he can deliver the goods on the biggest stage consistently since joining Dortmund from Red Bull Salzburg for €20 million (£17m/$23m) in January last year.

The 21-year-old is attracting attention for Europe's biggest clubs, but Watzke has insisted it is not a foregone conclusion he will leave in 2022.

What has been said?

It has been reported that Dortmund will need to sell Haaland after being listed on the stock exchange or else risk being unable to pay out to investors, but the chief executive insists he and the rest of the board will have the final say on his future.

"It has not yet been decided whether it will really leave in the summer," Watzke has told Sport 1. "We'll just have a look. I heard someone say: 'They have to sell Haaland because they are listed on the stock exchange.' This is all bullsh*t. The decision whether someone is sold at our company is made by the management and only by the management."

Haaland's value

Haaland reportedly has a release clause between €75 million (£64m/$88m) and €100m (£86m/$117m) in his contract with Dortmund that is set to become active next summer.

Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain have all been linked with him, but Watzke has full trust in his agent, Mino Raiola, to advise the forward on the best next step in his career.

"The ball lies in Erling's court. I get on well with Mino Raiola because we can assess each other well," he added. "I know what makes him tick. It is not right to believe that Raiola is all about the money. He also has in mind what is best for Erling."

Watzke on Sancho

Watzke also discussed Jadon Sancho's big money move to Manchester United from Dortmund in the last transfer window, revealing it was fuelled by his desire to recieve more recognition on the international stage.

"One of the reasons for his transfer was a lack of acceptance in the English national team," he said of the winger. "I love Jadon. You get tears in your eyes when you watch him play."

