WATCH: Donny is back! Van de Beek returns to training as Man Utd recovery gets underway following knee injury

Donny van de Beek has endured a testing time at Manchester United, but the Dutch midfielder has stepped up his recovery from another injury setback.

Dutch star sidelined in January

Expected to miss rest of the season

Is back in the gym

WHAT HAPPENED? The Netherlands international, who moved to Old Trafford from Ajax in 2020, has been restricted to just 60 appearances for the Red Devils. Only 10 of those have come this season, including just two Premier League starts, with a knee problem having prevented him from figuring at all since early January. The 25-year-old is, however, back in the gym and slowly working his way towards a return to competitive action.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Van de Beek’s last appearance for United came against Bournemouth on January 3, with an untimely knock preventing him from playing any part in a Carabao Cup final triumph and a FA Cup run that has carried the Red Devils into the semi-finals of that competition. Erik ten Hag’s side are also into the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

WHAT NEXT? United also lost Christian Eriksen to injury shortly after seeing Van de Beek ruled out of their plans, but there remains fierce competition for places in their midfield as January signing Marcel Sabitzer has been impressing alongside the likes of Casemiro, Fred, Scott McTominay and Bruno Fernandes.