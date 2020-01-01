Dennis and Tau’s Club Brugge declared Belgian champions

The South Africa international has won his first league title in Europe after the Pro League was cancelled amid the Covid-19 outbreak

Percy Tau has won his first league title in Europe after were declared Pro League kings.

The international was loaned from & Hove Albion to the Blue-Black after failing to get a UK work permit.

Nevertheless, he has won the Belgian league with just eight months at the Jan Breydel Stadium following the outbreak of Covid-19.



In a statement on Thursday, the Pro League’s board of directors established the Belgium top-flight will not resume due to the coronavirus pandemic.



It was confirmed that all fixtures until the point of abandonment are valid, and the current standings in the division are considered the final placings this season.



Apart from the 25-year-old, Emmanuel Denis ( ), Odilon Kossounou (Cote d'Ivoire), Simon Deli (Cote d'Ivoire), Mbaye Diagne ( ), Clinton Mata (Angola), Krepin Diatta (Senegal), David Okereke (Nigeria) and Youssouph Badji (Senegal) will be handed a winners’ medal.

Tau featured in 18 league games and found the net thrice for Philippe Clement’s men, with his last goal coming in the 3-0 defeat of Mechelen in December.

Before moving to Europe, the Witbank-born player helped win the 2016 Caf , while he was named Proximus League Player of the Season for 2018-19.