Denmark captain Eriksen collapses during Euro 2020 match with against Finland suspended by UEFA

The Inter midfielder went to ground during the match with Finland in Copenhagen, sparking immediate concern

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen has collapsed on the field during his country's opening Euro 2020 match against Finland in Copenhagen.

The Inter star went down during the opening half of the Group B match and required extensive medical attention.

His Danish team-mates and the supporters were visbly distressed as Eriksen was treated.

What happened?

Play came to a halt just before half time as Eriksen, without any players around him, dropped to the ground.

Referee Anthony Taylor immediately blew hise whistle and brought proceedings to a halt. Denmark and Finland immediately called for the medical staff who raced onto the pitch to administer treatment.

His Danish team-mates formed a shield around him as the medics provided treatment, before white sheets were held up around him to provide privacy.

UEFA confirmed the match has been suspended.

More follows.