Dejan Kulusevski to Tottenham: Spurs consider move for Juventus forward

Tottenham are exploring a possible deal for Juventus forward Dejan Kulusevski, GOAL can confirm.

The Sweden international has struggled for regular game time during the 2021-22 campaign, with Spurs looking into signing him on an initial loan deal.

The Premier League side's sporting director Fabio Paratici knows the 21-year-old from his time at Juve, with Antonio Conte looking to add to his squad before the January transfer window closes.

What do we know about Tottenham's interest?

GOAL can confirm Spurs are serious about a move for Kulusevski and are currently considering the terms of any transfer involving the Swede.

First contact between Tottenham and the Serie A side has taken place, with Paratici having sanctioned the €35m (£29m/$39m) deal that originally took him to Juventus in 2020.

Juve are looking to offload the former Atalanta attacker and would be open to a loan until the summer, with the potential to make the transfer permanent.

Massimiliano Allegri's side still owe up to €44m (£37m/$49m) to Atalanta should various performance-related clauses be met, meaning the sale of a player who is not an irreplaceable member of the first-team squad would appeal.

Tottenham had been keen on landing Porto winger Luis Diaz but, as revealed by GOAL, Liverpool have now emerged as the front runners and are closing on a £37.5m ($50m) deal.

That will likely see the north Londoners step up their attempts to land a forward, with Kulusevski fitting the profile.

Adama Traore, who is undergoing a medical with Barcelona, is another reported Spurs target to have slipped through the net.

How good is Kulusevski?

Kulusevski has a reputation of being one of Europe's top young players, although he has failed to impress Allegri during his time at Juve.

The 21-year-old featured for Sweden at Euro 2020, claiming two assists from two matches, but he has been played in multiple positions and roles under Allegri and has failed to nail down a regular spot in the starting XI.

Article continues below

The forward, whose main qualities include his direct running, ability to commit defenders and his pace on the attack, can operate in attacking midfield behind the central striker or on either flank.

Kulusevski has also been linked with Arsenal and AC Milan, although it would appear Tottenham are now at the front of the queue and a move could happen before the end of the January transfer window.

Further reading