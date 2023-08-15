Debate: David Raya has to start over Aaron Ramsdale for Arsenal this season

Mikel Arteta loves competition and the Arsenal boss now has two top-class goalkeepers fighting for the No.1 jersey...

Watch out, Aaron Ramsdale! There's a new goalkeeper in town and he's gunning for the No.1 jersey in north London.

Mikel Arteta has made no secret of his desire to keep his squad on their toes this season, after they narrowly missed out on clinching the Premier League title earlier this year. And, with the arrival of David Raya from Brentford, Ramsdale is now going to have to re-prove his worth to the Gunners boss.

The Spaniard has arrived on an initial, season-long loan deal, but it would be a real surprise if Arsenal did not exercise their £27 million ($34m) purchase option at some point in the future.

Article continues below

Looking at the data, Raya outshone Ramsdale statistically last season. In fact, it wasn't even close. Surely then, he has been brought in to take the goalkeeping jersey from Ramsdale? Then again, the ex-Bournemouth stopper did come up big for Arsenal in several big games last season - even if he did make a heinous error against Southampton when the pressure was on.

His outrageous dive to deny James Maddison another of his signature free kicks at the start of the campaign springs to mind, and who could forget his fingertip save to keep Mohamed Salah's deflected effort out against Liverpool.

So, which side of the argument do you fall on? Are you a Ramsdale believer? Or do you think Raya is simply too good for Arteta to ignore? Join the debate in the comment section below 👇