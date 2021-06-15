David Luiz wants to remain in Europe following Arsenal exit

The Brazilian defender wants to keep playing at the highest level on the continent despite being linked with a return to his homeland

Goal can confirm that David Luiz wants to remain in European football following his Arsenal departure.

Luiz joined Arsenal from Chelsea for £8 million in the summer of 2018, and went on to establish himself as a key member of the Gunners squad.

He found his playing time significantly reduced under Mikel Arteta last season, though, with the north London outfit ultimately deciding against extending his contract for another year.

Luiz's next move

Goal has learned that Luiz has not yet made a final decision on his future, but he is determined to keep playing at the highest level for as long as possible - preferably with a club playing in the Champions League or Europa League.

The 34-year-old has several different options in Europe, with Marseille reportedly among those interested in acquiring his services.

Is Luiz open to a return to Brazil?

The Brazilian defender began his career in his homeland with Vitoria in 2006, and spent one year in their senior squad before being snapped up by Benfica.

Goal can confirm that several Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A sides are now eyeing a potential free transfer for Luiz, including Atletico-MG, Corinthians, Flamengo, Gremio, Palmeiras and Sao Paulo.

The outgoing Arsenal star is not completely ruling out a return to Brazil, but he sees it as his last option at this stage of his career.

Luiz's record at Arsenal

Luiz, who also enjoyed a successful spell at Paris Saint-Germain earlier in his career, played 73 games across all competitions for Arsenal during his two seasons at the club.

The towering centre-back contributed four goals and one assist to the Gunners' cause, while also helping them win the FA Cup and Community Shield in 2020.

