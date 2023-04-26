Cristiano Ronaldo told he's 'about to ruin' his legend status after becoming an 'object of hate' at Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Al-Nassr has been questioned by ex-France star Christophe Jallet, who feels he's "about to ruin" his legend status.

Ronaldo has come under fire at Al-Nassr

Told he is becoming "an object of hate"

And that he's "about to ruin" legend status

WHAT HAPPENED? Eyebrows were raised when the five-time Ballon d'Or winner elected the Saudi outfit as his next destination, following his forced withdrawal from Manchester United at the end of last year. Despite an impressive tally of 11 goals in 14 matches, controversy continues to follow Ronaldo off the pitch, with post-match outbursts and public complaints becoming increasingly frequent.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Canal+ about the veteran forward, Jallet feels this image is tainting the memory of a legendary player - who he feels should have returned to boyhood club Sporting CP. The former Paris Saint-Germain and France full-back told TV show 'Canal Football Club': "He has become an object of hate. These are actions that you don't like to see. He is a legend of the sport and now he's about to ruin it all. I would have preferred to see him again at his training club [Sporting]. I don't understand why he chose this step."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Not only does Ronaldo's image worsen off the pitch, but his fortunes on it have also taken a significant blow. Al-Nassr have won just once in their last four matches across all competitions, sitting three points off top spot in the Saudi Pro League with leaders Al-Ittihad boasting a game in hand. Their most recent matchup ended in defeat, resulting in elimination from the King Cup of Champions and a visibly infuriated Ronaldo at the full-time whistle.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? The Portugal star will aim to bounce back from his side's recent setback in time for their next outing, which comes at home to Al-Raed in the league on Friday.