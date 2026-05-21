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DR Congo World Cup 2026 tickets
Rob Norcup

How to buy DR Congo World Cup 2026 tickets: Dates, fixtures, prices & more

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World Cup
DR Congo
A. Wan-Bissaka
C. Mbemba

Don’t miss your chance on seeing one of the star-studded African nations in action

DR Congo kick off their World Cup group schedule on June 17 against Portugal at NRG Stadium in Houston.

DR Congo caused a stir in their former guise of Zaire at the 1974 World Cup, when they became the first Sub-Saharan African nation to play at the biggest soccer tournament on the planet. Now the Leopards are back, and their fans are in a ticket-buying frenzy.

While DR Congo has had some memorable Africa Cup of Nations moments, winning it twice and reaching the semis on four other occasions, they are still looking to make their mark on the global stage.

Let GOAL show you the latest World Cup 2026 ticket information, including how you can secure seats at DR Congo’s games, and how much they cost.

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DR Congo World Cup 2026 Fixtures

DR Congo rose to the occasion throughout the qualifying campaign. What awaits them during their forthcoming World Cup 2026 schedule?

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DR Congo crest
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Date

Fixture

Location

Tickets

Wed June 17 

Portugal vs DR Congo

NRG Stadium, Houston

Tickets

Tue June 23 

Colombia vs DR Congo

Estadio Akron, Zapopan

Tickets

Sat June 27 

DR Congo vs Uzbekistan

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Tickets

How to buy DR Congo World Cup tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale and early Random Selection Draws) have concluded. With record-breaking demand, primary availability via the initial phases is now extremely limited.

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

  • Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.
  • Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.
  • Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub. These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.

How much are DR Congo World Cup tickets?

FIFA has implemented variable pricing for the 2026 tournament. Tickets for the Group Stage start as low as $60 (for specific Supporter Tiers), while prices for the Final can reach up to $6,730.

Below are the estimated price ranges for the current tournament phases:

Category

Group Stage

Round of 32 - Quarters

Semis & Final

Category 1

$250 - $400

$600 - $1,200

$1,500 - $6,730

Category 2

$150 - $280

$400 - $800

$1,000 - $4,210

Category 3

$100 - $200

$200 - $500

$600 - $2,790

Category 4

$60 - $120

$150 - $350

$400 - $2,030

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What to expect from DR Congo at World Cup 2026

World Cup qualifying wasn’t straightforward for DR Congo, but they’ve taken all the tough tests in their stride. Sébastien Desabre will be hoping that all the hard graft sets his side in good stead for the fixtures that await in North America this summer.

Having finished second to Senegal during the initial phase of the CAF World Cup Qualifiers, DR Congo were then pitted against two powerhouses of African football, in the shape of Cameroon and Nigeria. Against all the odds, they ousted both and then cleared the final hurdle by seeing off Jamaica in the Inter-confederation playoff final in Mexico.

DR Congo’s most experienced player is their captain, Chancel Mbemba, who has taken to the pitch over 100 times for his country. The former Anderlecht, Newcastle United, Porto, and Marseille defender is currently with Lille in Ligue 1.

However, there are a whole host of familiar faces throughout the squad, including Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzebe, Arthur Masuaku, Cédric Bakambu, and Yoane Wissa.

The current crop of DR Congo stars will be keen to improve on their predecessors' performance at the 1974 World Cup. Back then, they finished bottom of their group after losing all three of their games without scoring a goal.

What are the FIFA World Cup 2026 venues?

In June 2022, the sixteen FIFA World Cup 2026 host cities were announced (two in Canada, three in Mexico, and eleven in the United States). Check out the cities and the stadiums that will be used as venues below:

Country

Stadium (City)

Capacity

Canada

BC Place (Vancouver)

54,000


BMO Field (Toronto)

45,000

Mexico

Estadio Banorte (Mexico City)

83,000


Estadio Akron (Guadalajara)

48,000


Estadio BBVA (Monterrey)

53,500

United States

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)

75,000


Gillette Stadium (Foxborough)

65,000


AT&T Stadium (Dallas)

94,000


NRG Stadium (Houston)

72,000


Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City)

73,000


SoFi Stadium (Inglewood)

70,000


Hard Rock Stadium (Miami)

65,000


MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford)

82,500


Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia)

69,000


Levi's Stadium (San Francisco)

71,000


Lumen Field (Seattle)

69,000

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Frequently asked questions

Supporters have been able to purchase official World Cup 2026 match tickets, via the FIFA site, since September 2025. While various sales phases have already taken place, such as the ‘Visa Presale Draw’ (September), the ‘Early Ticket Draw’ (October) and the ‘Random Selection Draw’ (Dec/Jan), there are still ticket options available.

Last-Minute Sales Phase

This phase began on April 1 and runs right through until the end of the tournament. Tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis with instant confirmation.

To purchase tickets, you must visit the official FIFA ticketing portal and register for an account. You can then log in to your FIFA account and check out ticket availability.

If you are looking for a secure way to purchase FIFA World Cup 2026 resale tickets, the FIFA Resale/Exchange Marketplace, which can be accessed via FIFA.com/tickets, is the official channel for doing so.

The platform, which originally launched in October 2025, re-opened on April 2 and will remain open until one hour prior to each respective match's kick-off.

The FIFA Resale Marketplace is available to Canadian, American and international residents

One key point for resale buyers: availability can be very limited, and tickets may appear sporadically. Fans hoping to secure resale tickets should check the platform frequently, act quickly when tickets appear, and have payment details ready in advance.

The Mercado de Intercambio de la FIFA (FIFA Exchange Marketplace) is the official platform for residents of Mexico to securely resell, purchase, or exchange World Cup 2026 tickets. Mexico has specific legal protections for resale, resulting in a slightly different system.

Unlike the main FIFA Resale Marketplace, tickets in the Mexico marketplace are strictly face-value only, so sellers cannot list them for profit.

No, tickets will not be available for purchase at the stadiums during the FIFA World Cup 26. There will be no over-the-counter ticket sales. FIFA.com/tickets is the official portal for purchasing tickets.

Six teams have won multiple FIFA World Cup titles. They are as follows:

Team / Titles / Years Won

Brazil – 5 (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002)

Germany – 4 (1954, 1974, 1990, 2014)

Italy - 4 (1934, 1938, 1982, 2006)

Argentina – 3 (1978, 1986, 2022)

France - 2 (1998, 2018)

Uruguay - 2 (1930, 1950)

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place from June 11 to July 19 2026, spanning 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico and the United States. 104 matches will be played over 39 days across North America. For the first time, the tournament will feature 48 teams and be jointly hosted by three nations. The host cities for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are as follows:

Canada: Toronto and Vancouver

Mexico: Guadalajara, Mexico City and Monterrey

United States: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle

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