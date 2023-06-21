What is Club Wembley? Prices, events, food & drink, view from seat & more about hospitality at England's national stadium

Everything you need to know about Club Wembley, which offers the best seats at top sporting and entertainment events at England's national stadium.

The home of England's national football teams, Wembley Stadium, hosts a number of unmissable events over the course of a year, with Club Wembley taking the experience to the next level.

Club Wembley membership promises the best seats in the house for the biggest matches of the season - including the FA Cup final and national team fixtures involving the Three Lions - as well as music concerts, NFL, All Elite Wrestling and more.

As well as an incredible view of the action, membership packages offer unrivalled dining experiences and you're likely to find yourself bumping into a celebrity or two during what is sure to be an forgettable day out.

How much does Club Wembley cost?

Club Wembley membership prices vary depending on your requirements. They include;

*All prices are inclusive of VAT

Club Wembley

What events are coming up in 2023?

There are a number of sporting, music and other events taking place at Wembley Stadium in 2023. They include;

What will the view from my seat be like?

Club Wembley seating is classed as the best that the stadium has to offer. Situated close to the Royal Box, on special events such as the FA Cup final, it's possible you'll be within touching distance of the players as they head up to lift the trophy after the full-time whistle.

Club Wembley

What is the food and drink on offer?

Packages include exclusive food and drink options, with Club Wembley vowing their "mission is to match the colour, energy and drama you see on the pitch with the sights, smells and flavours you experience off it."

From chicken balti pies to fully stacked burgers and à-la-carte dining, there a number of different food and cuisine options depending on your Club Wembley membership. An array of soft and alcoholic beverages are also on offer, including Laurent-Perrier Champagne.

Club Wembley

What are the other benefits of Club Wembley membership?

Priority access allows you to purchase tickets for once-in-a-lifetime music, entertainment and sporting events at Wembley Stadium. There is also the chance to obtain exclusive invitations via Club Wembley's Connections programme, which can include Q&As with football legends, golf at a top course, dining in the Wembley changing rooms and access to an England training session.

Club Wembley

It's also possible to beat the queues with early and late access to the stadium, with designated events offering complimentary parking for those travelling by car. If you're heading to Wembley via train, complimentary charter trains from London Marylebone or Birmingham are on offer.

At the event itself, members can also enjoy a complimentary programme. For more detailed information about Wembley Stadium, including location, facts and a video tour, check out GOAL's guide here.