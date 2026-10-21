AC Milan snubbed! Christopher Nkunku insists he wants permanent RB Leipzig stay as €28m clause looms

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Christopher Nkunku has sent a clear message to AC Milan regarding his long-term future, admitting he has little desire to return to San Siro once his current loan spell at RB Leipzig concludes. The French international is thriving back in the Bundesliga while on loan at the German club and is hoping that a permanent agreement can be reached to keep him in Germany.

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Forward prioritises Bundesliga stay

Nkunku has wasted no time in making his feelings known about his future, effectively closing the door on a return to AC Milan. The 28-year-old has enjoyed a blistering start to the 2026-27 season, racking up four goals and two assists in just eight appearances. With a €28 million buy option included in the loan agreement, the ball is firmly in Leipzig's court, but Nkunku has confirmed he is ready to sign on the dotted line. He admits that while he is happy, the final decision rests with the two clubs involved in the negotiations.

'We've only just got the start of the season behind us,' Nkunku explained in a recent interview with Sport Bild, as quoted by Bulinews. 'There are also several parties involved in these discussions. Above all, the clubs would have to reach an agreement at the end of the season. So it doesn't depend on me alone. But of course, I can very easily imagine staying longer.'

Struggles in Italy and London

Nkunku's desire to stay in Germany stems from a difficult period following his initial departure from Leipzig in 2023. A high-profile £52m move to Chelsea was marred by a serious knee injury suffered shortly after his arrival, which limited his impact at Stamford Bridge as he went on to score 18 goals in 62 appearances across two seasons for the Blues.

His subsequent move to AC Milan for the 2025-26 season failed to spark a full career revival. Despite making 35 appearances for the Rossoneri across all competitions, he found the back of the net just eight times.

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Leipzig remains a special place

Returning to the Red Bull Arena has provided Nkunku with the emotional and professional reset he desperately needed. His first stint at the club remains the undisputed peak of his career, having scored 70 goals in 172 games. The Frenchman believes the unique environment at Leipzig is exactly what he needs to perform at his highest level consistently once again.

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'I experienced some very significant moments in my career and my life in Leipzig and with RB,' Nkunku added when discussing his attachment to the side. 'I really enjoyed those four years. I can also feel how much the fans love me, and I sense that family atmosphere. That's important to me. I'm very happy. I feel very comfortable in the city and at the club. I know everything here from my previous time. It's a special place for me.'

France ambition and Zidane admiration

In the interview, Nkunku also outlined his ambition to earn a recall to the French national team, having last represented Les Bleus in November last year. 'Dream is not the right word, but it is now my clear goal,' Nkunku explained. 'At the level I am playing at, you want to represent your country, too. I have already been part of the national team, and now I want to get back there.'

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The prospect of playing under his childhood idol Zinedine Zidane, should the legendary midfielder take charge of France, provides further motivation for the forward. 'Zidane is a legend. He is the greatest footballer France has ever had. Everyone loves him, and when I was a young boy, he was one of my biggest role models,' Nkunku added, recalling the 2006 World Cup in Germany where Zidane's career performances inspired a generation.