Captain America is staying! Christian Pulisic signs bumper new AC Milan contract through to 2031

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AC Milan have officially confirmed that United States international Christian Pulisic has signed a new long-term contract that will keep him at the club until 2031. The winger has been heavily rewarded for his impressive form, establishing himself as a vital part of the team.

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Pulisic commits future to Milan

Pulisic has officially put pen to paper on a new long-term contract with Milan. The American attacker has signed an extended agreement that will keep him tied to the Italian side until the summer of 2031.

This monumental deal secures the long-term future of one of the club's most influential attacking talents. The extension serves as a massive boost for both the player and the club's supporters as they look to build a dominant squad for the future. By committing his prime years to the club, Pulisic has firmly ended any potential speculation regarding his next career step. He is now set to remain a fixture in the starting line-up for the foreseeable future.

Rewarded for impressive technical ability

Pulisic has been an absolute revelation since completing his transfer to San Siro back in July 2023. He wasted no time settling into his new environment, quickly establishing himself as a crucial piece of the attacking puzzle.

The club officially announced the extension with glowing praise for their star winger. They highlighted his "technical ability, character, consistency and unwavering work ethic" as the driving forces behind his success.

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Building upon a shared ambition

The true scale of Pulisic's impact is clearly visible in his impressive statistical return. He has already racked up a remarkable 44 goals in 141 appearances for the club, cementing his status as a devastating final-third threat. Milan explained that the new deal reflects a "shared commitment to building on the progress made together in recent years."

Next matches MIL Serie A 15:45 INT

The hierarchy is clearly delighted to retain a player of his calibre. The club's official statement also emphasised a strong mutual ambition to "keep improving, achieve new milestones and write more memorable chapters in the Club's history."

Focusing on future team success

With his club future now firmly resolved, Pulisic can direct all of his focus toward on-pitch matters. The winger will be expected to lead the line and drive the team forward during the upcoming campaigns. Next up, Milan will play the Derby della Madonnina against Inter in Serie A on Saturday.