'Nice to see you with that jersey!' - Christian Pulisic calls Olivier Giroud after sealing AC Milan move from Chelsea

The former Chelsea team-mates spoke over the phone after Pulisic's move to Milan with the pair obviously happy to be colleagues again.

Pulisic joins former team-mate Giroud in Milan

Pair ecstatic to be reunited in red and black

Will want to repeat Chelsea success in Italy

WHAT HAPPENED? The 24-year-old American made the move from Chelsea to Milan earlier this week, just like Giroud did in the summer of 2021 and Pulisic was quick to get reacquainted with the Frenchman, calling him while wearing the iconic colours of AC Milan. Clearly happy to see it, Giroud stated that it is "nice to see you in that jersey."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Pulisic's big-money move from Dortmund didn't work out as many might have expected, the winger still had his fair share of success in a blue shirt since the £58m move in January of 2019. He won the Champions League in 2021, becoming the youngest Chelsea player to ever score in the semi-finals of the competition, as well as subsequently winning the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

WHAT NEXT FOR PULISIC? The move to Milan represents a new start for the American and with the likes of Giroud, Fikayo Tomori and Ruben Loftus-Cheek all currently donning the famous AC Milan colours, settling in and having a good pre-season shouldn't be too much of a problem.