Christensen makes U-turn on Chelsea future

The Danish defender had previously suggested that he may need a move in order to find regular game time, but he is now feeling more settled in London

Andreas Christensen is no longer considering a move away from , with the Danish defender now happy to remain at Stamford Bridge.

The 23-year-old had hinted during the 2018-19 campaign that he may look for a switch elsewhere.

He had struggled for regular game time following the arrival of Maurizio Sarri as manager.

The Italian coach favoured other options at centre-half, with David Luiz and Antonio Rudiger becoming a settled partnership.

Injuries and tactical tinkering did, however, see Christensen come back into Sarri’s plans.

Plenty of competitive minutes were taken in towards the end of the season, while he also started all 15 games in Chelsea’s successful challenge.

Christensen is now planning to honour his contract in west London, telling the Evening Standard: “I’m not wondering about my future now and I haven’t done that for some time.

“I’m happy to be in London and, with the way the season has evolved, there’s no reason to think about it anymore.

“I’m only 23, so it’s probably very wise to stay. It’s nice that there is peace and quiet and I can concentrate on playing football.

“I have always been happy but there have been times when I wanted to play more.

“If I can play as much in the future as I have done in the spring, then that’s fine.

“The end of the season has really been as good as it could. I got a lot of playing time and we ended up winning a trophy, so it couldn’t be better.”

Christensen helped Chelsea to a 4-1 victory over in the Europa League final.

He is tied to a contract through to 2022, with fresh terms agreed with the Blues back in January 2018.

That agreement will ensure that he is back for more next season, but it remains to be seen whether he is faced with the task of trying to impress another new boss.

Questions continue to be asked of Sarri’s future at Stamford Bridge, with Goal revealing that he is all set to take over at Juventus and that the Blues are already searching for a successor.